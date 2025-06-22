Buy/Sell: Arizona Cardinals Should Bring Back Veteran OL
We're officially one month from the start of Arizona Cardinals training camp, giving us plenty opportunity to evaluate the roster ahead of what's expected to be an incredibly fun 2025.
Though we're entering a dead period, there's still plenty of topics surrounding the Cardinals - let's play buy or sell on some narratives/opinions in the desert:
Arizona Cardinals: Buy or Sell
The Cardinals should re-sign Will Hernandez
Absolutely.
Prior to his injury, Hernandez was one of the most consistent parts of Arizona's offense. He's incredibly tough and is universally loved within the facility. Money isn't an issue for either side and the Cardinals' main "competition" for Hernandez in free agency (the Dallas Cowboys thanks to Klayton Adams) drafted an OL in the first round.
A reunion makes sense in numerous ways, though I also can't blame the Cardinals for wanting to see what Isaiah Adams can do after starting sporadically at right guard following Hernandez's departure.
Still, if we're looking to put the best product on the field, a healthy Hernandez is the clear option above anybody else currently at right guard.
Buy/Sell: BUY.
We should be worried Will Johnson hasn't signed his rookie deal yet
Not a shot.
30 - that's right, 30 - second-round picks are still unsigned. It's not unique to Johnson, who is the lone Cardinals rookie to not be under contract with the organization at this point in time.
We don't know exactly what the hold-up is, though most players might be trying to see if they can land fully guaranteed deals like Jayden Higgins or Carson Schwesinger. Slowly but surely it feels like we're getting closer to that becoming the norm for second-round picks.
There's a really good article on CBS Sports about this, which you can catch here.
Johnson's predicament isn't unique nor worth any worries for Cardinals fans.
Buy/Sell: SELL.
Cody Simon should start next to Mack Wilson
I'll hear arguments for both sides of this.
Quite frankly I'm not a huge fan of asking a Day 3 pick to start right away, though Simon seems to be capable of handling those duties.
That room is wide open, though Akeem Davis-Gaither will rightfully have first dibs as the free agent veteran signing.
Should Simon start? Probably not right away, but once the rookie really grasps the speed and concepts of the next level, then we'll be in business.
Buy/Sell: Selling it now, buying it later.