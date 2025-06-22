All Cardinals

Buy/Sell: Arizona Cardinals Should Bring Back Veteran OL

Breaking down some of the hottest topics surrounding the Arizona Cardinals.

Donnie Druin

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) is helped off of the field by medical personnel after suffering an injury during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) is helped off of the field by medical personnel after suffering an injury during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

We're officially one month from the start of Arizona Cardinals training camp, giving us plenty opportunity to evaluate the roster ahead of what's expected to be an incredibly fun 2025.

Though we're entering a dead period, there's still plenty of topics surrounding the Cardinals - let's play buy or sell on some narratives/opinions in the desert:

Arizona Cardinals: Buy or Sell

Arizona Cardinals OL Will Hernande
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Cardinals should re-sign Will Hernandez

Absolutely.

Prior to his injury, Hernandez was one of the most consistent parts of Arizona's offense. He's incredibly tough and is universally loved within the facility. Money isn't an issue for either side and the Cardinals' main "competition" for Hernandez in free agency (the Dallas Cowboys thanks to Klayton Adams) drafted an OL in the first round.

A reunion makes sense in numerous ways, though I also can't blame the Cardinals for wanting to see what Isaiah Adams can do after starting sporadically at right guard following Hernandez's departure.

Still, if we're looking to put the best product on the field, a healthy Hernandez is the clear option above anybody else currently at right guard.

Buy/Sell: BUY.

We should be worried Will Johnson hasn't signed his rookie deal yet

Not a shot.

30 - that's right, 30 - second-round picks are still unsigned. It's not unique to Johnson, who is the lone Cardinals rookie to not be under contract with the organization at this point in time.

We don't know exactly what the hold-up is, though most players might be trying to see if they can land fully guaranteed deals like Jayden Higgins or Carson Schwesinger. Slowly but surely it feels like we're getting closer to that becoming the norm for second-round picks.

There's a really good article on CBS Sports about this, which you can catch here.

Johnson's predicament isn't unique nor worth any worries for Cardinals fans.

Buy/Sell: SELL.

Cody Simon should start next to Mack Wilson

I'll hear arguments for both sides of this.

Quite frankly I'm not a huge fan of asking a Day 3 pick to start right away, though Simon seems to be capable of handling those duties.

That room is wide open, though Akeem Davis-Gaither will rightfully have first dibs as the free agent veteran signing.

Should Simon start? Probably not right away, but once the rookie really grasps the speed and concepts of the next level, then we'll be in business.

Buy/Sell: Selling it now, buying it later.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News