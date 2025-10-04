Can Titans Upset Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals welcome the Tennessee Titans to State Farm Stadium for Week 5 NFL action.
The Titans enter the desert with no wins through four weeks of play while the Cardinals are riding a two-game losing streak entering Sunday.
The losing will stop for somebody - and with all of the chaos ensuing in Nashville, the Cardinals are heavy favorites to escape with a win.
But is that really the case?
We met with Titans On SI's Jeremy Brener to preview the game:
1. The Titans are 0-4 - what are your honest evaluations of the team at the moment?
This isn't a good football team. There's a lot of growing pains a young, rebuilding team has to go through and that's what we are currently seeing.
On top of that, injuries are ravaging the roster. Last year's first-round picks JC Latham and second-round pick T'Vondre Sweat are both injured, putting the team in distress on both sides of the ball.
The team took some steps back in the last few weeks, so this game is all about getting back towards competitiveness.
2. How has No. 1 pick Cam Ward looked this season?
Ward has looked like a No. 1 overall pick, but he has also been a rookie at times. He hasn't gotten much protection from his offensive line, making it a challenge, but he has to find ways to generate some offense anyway.
3. FIll in the blank: If the Titans win on Sunday, it’s because:
The Cardinals play their worst game of the season.
The Titans can play well, but they need to play their best to have a chance at winning the game. The Cardinals will win if they can execute their game plan because they are the more talented team.
4. What’s one matchup you’re circling that can decide the outcome?
The game should be won on the line of scrimmage, specifically Tennessee's offensive line against Arizona's defensive line.
The Titans offensive line has struggled mightily this season, so the Cardinals need to take advantage with their front seven.
5. Final predictions for the game
The Titans may score, but they only have three touchdowns as an offense through four games. I can't imagine they would score more than one or two touchdowns in the game.
Look for the Cardinals to win a likely boring contest. Arizona 24, Tennessee 13.