Cardinals Sign Versatile Titans OL in Free Agency

The Arizona Cardinals continue adding depth to their offensive line.

The Cardinals today announced the signing of free agent offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh to a one-year contract.

More from the team's official press release:

"Udoh (6-6, 320) has played 74 games (22 starts) with Tennessee (2025), New Orleans (2024) and Minnesota (2019-23) after being selected by the Vikings in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft from Elon. Of his 22 career starts, 14 have come at right guard, four at left tackle, three at right tackle and one at left guard.

"The 29-year old saw action in all 17 games with the Titans last season, starting two at right tackle and one at left tackle. It marked the third time in the last five seasons Udoh has played in all 17 games, including 2021 with Minnesota when he started 16 games at right guard (14) and left tackle (two)."

Udoh graded out as one of the worst offensive tackles last season according to Pro Football Focus, ranking 77th out of 89 eligible players at his position.

Udoh joins free agents such as Isaac Seumalo, Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Pryor as new faces to arrive to Arizona's offensive line this offseason.

The Cardinals have made it a point ot bolster the depth along the offensive line this offseason after injuries derailed their already thin starting unit in 2025. While Seumalo will start at left guard, any of Wilkinson, Pryor and now Udoh will serve as puzzles pieces where needed with starting experience under their belt.

Offensive line depth was a massive question mark for the Cardinals last season, and while the right side of their starting unit is very much still under construction, Udoh's latest addition is another step in shoring up the depth chart up front.

Arizona's made it clear they're gunning for seasoned, versatile guys in their room as head coach Mike LaFleur takes over for his first season in the desert. Udoh isn't projected to start and will surely have to fight for his role in camp, though it's not a bad signing despite his PFF grade.