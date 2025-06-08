Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Has 3-Word Reaction to Olympic Mock Up
Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray could be set for an impressive 2025 campaign if he and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continue to build chemistry.
Harrison Jr. could take a sophomore leap, helping Murray vault into the next tier as a signal-caller. The Oklahoma product, without a doubt, has talent. The Cardinals might be able to realize that talent with Harrison Jr. as his top pass catcher and an improved roster around them.
The 27-year-old has struggled with remaining on the field and staying 100% healthy throughout his career, but he's always flashed potential.
Still, Arizona's ceiling is as far as Murray will take them. The Cardinals quarterback needs to remain both healthy and in form all season for the team to reach its potential.
With his undeniable talent, Murray also has his eyes on the 2028 Olympics, which will be hosted in Los Angeles. In an interview, the Cardinals quarterback claimed he would be open to playing for South Korea in the Olympics, which is introducing American football to their lineup of competitions.
"If they asked me to do it, that would be incredible to see, but it's probably a bit of a stretch at the moment, probably," Murray said. "I don't know much of the logistics behind it. I'd probably have to talk it over with my family and obviously the Cardinals organization to see how everything would shake out, but I'd definitely be open to it. I wouldn't cancel anything out."
Murray was mocked into an Olympic uniform by Bleacher Report, to which he shared on his Instagram story with a simple reaction.
"Fresh as hell," Murray said.
Murray's mother is of South Korean heritage, which is where he would get his eligibility to represent the country in the Olympics.
Still, there is plenty of football to be played in Arizona before that time comes around, as it's still a few years away. In the interview with KBS, Murray acknowledged that.
"My main focus is getting to the Super Bowl and winning it," Murray said.
The Oklahoma product's priorities are where they need to be, but he can't deny how "fresh" the South Korea Olympic football jersey looks.