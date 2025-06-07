CBS: Cardinals Have Under-The-Radar Star
For the Arizona Cardinals to get over the playoff hump in 2025 after narrowly missing the postseason a year ago, the team is going to need several of their guys to step up.
When I say they need guys to step up, I'm not referring to their current stars.
We know guys like Trey McBride, James Conner, and Budda Baker will hold up their end of the bargain. Free agent additions like Calais Campbell and Josh Sweat should also be exempt. We should have less than zero questions there.
Players being asked to step up also does not include the young players like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Walter Nolen III.
No, the players who should be asked to step up are those who are in positions to start, make significant contributions, and potentially alter games.
The Cardinals have several players who fit that billing.
I could name a slew of players that make sense to hold that label, but one player who stands out to me the most is third-year man Michael Wilson.
Apparently, I'm not the only one, either.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell constructed a list of three "under-the-radar" stars for every NFC team this upcoming season and highlighted the Stanford product for Arizona.
Michael Wilson = Underrated Star
Podell started off with this to say:
"Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride and 2024 fourth overall pick wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. get the spotlight with the Arizona Cardinals, but 2023 third-round pick wide receiver Michael Wilson could be on the verge of a breakout in 2025. He was third on the team in targets (71), catches (47) and receiving yards (548) in 2024..."
Wilson has been an important contributor to the Cardinals passing game in his first two professional seasons. He was a pseudo-WR1 of sorts with an up-and-down season from Marquise Brown in his rookie season in 2023 before flourishing in a no.2 role last here behind Harrison.
We saw most of his stats improve across the board after his rookie season output of 38 receptions on 58 targets for 565 yards and three scores.
By all accounts it was a successful season, placing fourth on the team in both receptions and targets, third yards, and tied for second in touchdowns with McBride.
The hope was Wilson would take a step forward in year two with Harrison opposite him to help draw attention away from him. It did seem that way at times, but a poor passing game entirely didn't lead to the massive results the team had hoped for.
Still, no one is quitting on Wilson yet and he's still earned playing time for the offense. A correction in the passing game should give him an uptick in production. Kyler Murray certainly believes that he's more than capable of eclipsing the all-mighty 1,000 yard barrier.
Podell notes a quote from Murray in his article:
"...quarterback Kyler Murray thinks Wilson has the ability to be a 1,000-yard receiver.
"'Mike [Wilson] is a 1,000-yard receiver. I truly believe Mike can have 1,000 yards and be very comparable to the guys we see doing it year in and year out,' Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said on April 9, via PHNX Cardinals podcast. 'It's all about opportunities, staying healthy and the connection we have on the field, but ... he's got it. He can play receiver.""
It's always a good thing when your quarterback vouches for you, and Podell agrees with the sentiment:
"Given that kind of belief from his quarterback, Wilson could make a huge leap in the coming season."
Is Michael Wilson Due for 2025 Jump?
It would obviously be a welcome addition to the offense and really open things up for the team to not be so constrained. That was an issue last season that led to the team's second-half collapse. That wasn't remotely a Wilson problem, but he can certainly help prevent that from happening twice.
Entering 2025, the Cardinals would like Wilson's production to improve, but they may need it plain and simple. Last year's passing attack was OK. McBride went over 1k on the season with big time volume, and MHJ was close to 900 yards as a rookie who wasn't used properly.
That can hopefully continue to be the case for years to come, of course with the latter becoming a perennial 1,000 yard receiver.
And although it shouldn't be asked of Wilson to also become a 1,000 yard receiver -- honestly, that's not fair to ask of any third option in any offense given its rarity -- the team will need him to step up this season.
The Cardinals offense was stagnant at times last year and a big reason why was its inconsistent passing game. If Harrison wasn't getting it done out wide then Arizona was forced into underneath passing. That can't continue to be the case if the Cardinals want to go back to late-January football.
Harrison will be the biggest factor in changing those fortunes, but Wilson could find a way to also become a component to that change.
Plus, it also gives him a chance to break out some big time numbers right before he heads into a contract season; even more incentive to do such than there already was.
Realistic Goals for Wilson
I'm not asking for 1,000 yards out of Wilson, but it is time to get past 600 yards for the first time in his career. I would set the bar at a medium height and look to get 700-800 yards and at least five scores from him this season.
As a third option in a team's passing game that is no easy task, but I wouldn't just assign this to a player if I didn't believe they were capable of doing so.
I firmly believe that Wilson is capable of posting some rock-solid numbers in 2025.
A season output of let's say 65 receptions, 750 yards, five touchdowns may not feel like a "breakout" to many, but it would be exactly that for the Cardinals. A season like that, if paired with good-to-great seasons from McBride and Harrison, could also be the final key to this offense holding its own.
Wilson isn't the key to fixing the offense, but he can be the key if things fall into place. So, don't place all the expectations on him to break out, but don't be surprised if this offense takes off with a breakout season from Wilson.