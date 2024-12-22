Panthers Shock Cardinals in Overtime Upset
The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Carolina Panthers in a 36-30 overtime loss in Week 16.
Dropping to 7-8 on the year, Arizona is now officially eliminated from playoff contention.
The Cardinals were slow to get out of the gates, falling behind with a 20-3 deficit before eventually clawing their way back.
However, it simply wasn't enough.
Recap
After the Cardinals punted on their first drive, Carolina drove down the field and converted two fourth-and-short scenarios on their way to a Chuba Hubbard touchdown run, drawing first blood. Arizona tallied four penalties in the first ten minutes of action, a shocking revelation after being the league's least-penalized team.
CAR 7, AZ 0
The Cardinals' offense finally woke up and put themselves in scoring position on their second drive. After a fourth down conversion was brought back due to a holding call, Arizona settled for a Chad Ryland field goal to erase the zero off the scoreboard in the first minute of the second quarter.
CAR 7, AZ 3
The Panthers - again aided by penalties - marched down the field for a second touchdown thanks to the legs of Bryce Young.
The extra point was missed by Carolina.
CAR 13, AZ 3
Things went from bad to worse for Arizona in the second quarter when Michael Carter fumbled on the ensuing drive with the Panthers recovering:
Just a few plays later, Adam Thielen was wide open in the end zone to extend Carolina's lead over the Cardinals.
CAR 20, AZ 3
Absolutely needing a response on their fourth drive, Cardinals running back James Conner picked up his eighth rushing touchdown of the season shortly after a 36-yard run and catch to keep Arizona hanging around.
CAR 20, AZ 10
After a clutch stop on the defensive side of the ball, Arizona finally rode the Conner train even more on their two-minute offense, allowing the 1,000-yard rusher to pick up chunk plays down the field before Kyler Murray found DeeJay Dallas in the end zone with just seven seconds remaining in the half.
CAR 20, AZ 17
The first drive of the second half was a success for the Panthers, who emerged out of the locker room with another field goal to pad their advantage.
CAR 23, AZ 17
The Cardinals - also driving down the field - managed to squeeze in their own field goal to keep within striking distance.
CAR 23, AZ 20
The Panthers finally pulled away to a two-possession lead on the ensuing drive with a beautiful throw from Young to David Moore at the sideline in the early stages of the fourth quarter.
CAR 30, AZ 20
Needing a quick score, the Cardinals got exactly that from Murray, who found the end zone on a third-down conversion, rushing the ball 20 yards for the score.
CAR 30, AZ 27
Needing a stop, the Cardinals defense got just that after a holding call pushed Carolina back into a 1st and 20, ultimately forcing a punt and affording Arizona's offense an opportunity to either tie or take the lead.
However, a Murray interception put some serious dampers on their hopes of a comeback on the ensuing drive:
The Panthers weren't able to do anything but burn Arizona's timeouts on their next drive, ultimately punting the ball back with just under two minutes remaining.
After the Cardinals picked up a handful of first downs, Arizona trotted Ryland out for a 58-yard attempt to push the game to overtime - which was good.
AZ 30, CAR 30
The Panthers won the coin toss and opted to receive the ball to start the overtime period, though Carolina went three-and-out.
Facing a fourth-and-2 inside their own 20, the Cardinals kept the offense on the field - and successfully picked up the first down to extend their drive.
However, Arizona failed to do anything with their next set of chains, punting the ball back to the Panthers.
On the first play, Hubbard busted a 28-yard run to place Carolina at the AZ 20 with under four minutes remaining in the overtime.
On the very next play, Hubbard rushed for a 21 yard touchdown to end the game.
CAR 36, AZ 30
What's Next
The Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Saturday night.