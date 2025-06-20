CBS Ranks Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray as 'Volatile' Vet
2025 is the year for Kyler Murray. There's no ifs, ands, or buts. There are no more excuses.
It's put up or shut up time for the former number one overall pick if he's going to prove himself to continue being the face of the Arizona Cardinals' franchise.
It's no secret Murray has fallen well short of expectations since being taken with the top selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. After starting off his NFL journey on the right foot, he's tripped and tumbled since then.
He's no longer viewed as the rising star he once was and is now perceived as more of an average-at-best quarterback across the league.
Some might even say volatile.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Labeled Volatile Veteran
That's the way CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin opted to word it. In a recent list penned by Benjamin, all 32 quarterbacks across the league were placed into specific tiers. It's important to note the tiers did not represent a ranking of 1-32, but it wasn't shy and didn't mince words when describing the quarterbacks.
Case in point, Benjamin placed Murray in his "volatile" tier and had this to say:
"We're entering Year 7 of the Murray era in Arizona, and no one seems to know whether the former No. 1 pick is past, within or approaching his prime. The quick-footed dual threat can still crack highlight reels with elusive moves and arcing downfield shots, but he tended to be more volatile than settled as a passer."
Is it harsh criticism? Undeniably. Is it fair? Well, it's hard to argue against it.
The Oklahoma product had a promising rookie season in which he won Offensive Rookie of the Year. He followed it up with Pro Bowl nods in 2020 and 2021. It truly appeared as though Murray was on his way toward the top of the league after leading the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance in 2021 since the 2015 season.
However, the wheels came off on that Cards team in 2021 and they've been trending downwards ever since.
Murray was struggling in 2022 before tearing his ACL and missing the remainder of a disappointing season. After missing the first chunk of the 2023 season while recovering from the injury, Murray made his return and looked less than spectacular.
To his defense, it's quite rare that anyone comes off an injury of that degree and dominates.
But he had a completely healthy offseason headed into 2024 and he looked no better. In fact, he looked more pedestrian than ever.
I applauded Murray in the first half of the season for taking care of the ball and managing games -- it felt like no coincidence that Arizona was winning a lot of games during that stretch. However, the team collapsed in the second-half of the year and once again it didn't feel coincidental that that's when Murray's play fell off a cliff.
Still, the Cardinals were playing much better football than they were supposed to be in year two of the Jonathan Gannon era. They made a playoff push in what is, or perhaps was, considered a total rebuild. Thanks to their efforts, there's some buzz generating across the Valley that has fans hoping they can get back to the postseason.
It's more realistic than one may think, but it will hinge upon Murray just as it did last year.
It's not often that teams can overcome poor quarterback play and make the postseason, let alone make any sort of noise. That means that Murray will have to play better than what he has been as of late.
Simply put, Murray cannot be subpar this year -- he cannot be volatile as Benjamin put it. No, Murray has to be excellent. And that's completely possible for the former Heisman Trophy winner. Murray says he wants to run more in 2025 and his ability to beat defenses with his legs could be what turns his career around.
It's like Benjamin said, Murray has electric playmaking abilities and can make the highlight reel plays... but we haven't seen it in quite some time.
This is a huge season for the Cardinals entirely, but eyes will be on Murray, now in his seventh season in the pros, to see whether he is finally ready to step up and lead.
A playoff spot is attainable, but only if Murray plays the best football of his career.