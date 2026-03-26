3 Biggest Questions Cardinals Still Haven't Answered After Free Agency

The Arizona Cardinals' bulk of work in free agency is behind us, and results from the fan base have been mixed.

While additions such as Tyler Allgeier, Isaac Seumalo and even Jack Gibbens excited Cardinals fans, most other moves made were for depth.

While the Cardinals did fill some gaps, there's still plenty of questions the organization faces with the draft right around the corner.

Here's the biggest three:

What's The Plan Post-Kyler Murray?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after their 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether you like it or not, the Cardinals and Kyler Murray simply had to part ways in a move that will ultimately be best for both sides.

The one problem that was unavoidable for Arizona's timing: Who in the world is the best replacement for him?

Malik Willis was too expensive. Jimmy Garoppolo ultimately didn't want to play in the desert and other options (even including one they signed in Gardner Minshew) are meh, at best.

Jacoby Brissett rolling as the bridge quarterback is fine and probably the smart move in an offseason that simply didn't have an expansive market at the position, though it still doesn't rid themselves of the question.

Maybe, just maybe, Ty Simpson is the plan in the next few weeks.

What's The Right Side of the OL Look Like?

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (74) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals shored up the left side of the offensive line with Seumalo slotting next to Paris Johnson Jr., and with Hjalte Froholdt at center, three of five spots are cemented.

Yet right guard and right tackle are still to be determined, and while there were several depth signings of quality players with starting experience, no name sticks out as an obvious guy to plug and play.

Isaiah Adams looks to have the lead at guard thanks to sporadic starting experience in the last two seasons, and while he wasn't quite awful, he sure didn't solidify himself as a no-brainer in the interior.

At tackle, Elijah Wilkinson looks to be the leader in the clubhouse thanks to his immediate starting experience last season for the Atlanta Falcons. Other signings such as Oli Udoh and Matt Pryor both have starts under their belt as well at guard and tackle.

It's a mixed group with depth, though the top of the room is still to be determined. The Cardinals clearly need to supplement the position early in the draft.

Who is Rushing The Passer Opposite of Josh Sweat?

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals saw a career year from Sweat to the tune of 12 sacks. His counterparts in Jordan Burch, Zaven Collins and Baron Browning combined for just 4.5.

Ugrading their pass rush, with Calais Campbell's six sacks out of the picture, isn't a negotiable at this point — especially with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis returning for a fourth season.

It's mandatory.

Perhaps the full health of Walter Nolen and improvement from Darius Robinson in the interior will help, though strictly in terms of linebacker play, there's a fairly steep drop after Sweat. None of Burch, Collins and Browning showed their can consistently reach the passer in 2025.

No outside help was added via free agency, either. The trade market could be entertained, but that doesn't feel likely.

Again, high picks in the incoming draft should be used to upgrade the room immediately.