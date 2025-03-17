Bears Host Former Cardinals WR
ARIZONA -- The Chicago Bears are hosting former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore for a free agency visit, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Moore previously visited with the Minnesota Vikings last week.
Moore didn't play at all in the 2024 season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in training camp. Previously that offseason, Moore was traded from Arizona to the Atlanta Falcons and was hopeful to make an impact in his new surroundings.
Moore landed with the Cardinals as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, where his lethal speed at Purdue was hopeful to translate to the next level.
However, Moore was often utilized near the line of scrimmage rather than deep downfield under previous Cardinals play-caller Kliff Kingsbury, which led to a great deal of criticism.
Moore's fortunes didn't change much in his lone year with current Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, as his 5.2 average yards per target was still low.
Moore played 39 games in three years for the Cardinals before he was traded to the Falcons in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.
In an interview with Atlanta Falcons on SI, Moore said he had been in communication with the Cardinals on finding a potential trade partner.
In Arizona's run-first offense, Moore was a third option in the passing game as a slot receiver, and a fresh start was welcomed by both sides.
Now, Moore could land with a Bears team looking to take a massive leap in Year 2 of the Caleb Williams era. Chicago has done well in the early stages of the offseason to make 2025 a promising year.
Moore will turn 25-years-old later this year.