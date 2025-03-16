Former Cardinals WR Visits Vikings
Former Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore took a visit with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week, per numerous reports.
Moore missed the entire 2024 regular season with a knee injury suffered in training camp after being traded from the Cardinals to the Atlanta Falcons last offseason in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Moore was a second-round pick by Arizona in the 2021 NFL Draft and spent the first three years of his career with the Cardinals.
Moore played a total of 39 games in the first three years in Arizona, averaging 8.9 yards per reception. Under his first offensive coordinator in Kliff Kingsbury, Moore was often utilized in quick passing/screen action while many had believed Moore's vertical speed wasn't being showcased correctly.
Current Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing didn't find much more success with the Purdue product, and thus he was dealt to Atlanta.
The Falcons were quite excited to welcome Moore before his injury:
"Rondale might be one of the faster humans in the National Football League," receivers coach Ike Hilliard said last season during OTAs.
"We just need him to continue to grow and progress in this offense -- that'll be huge for all of us, just so he can establish himself and carve out a role that is significant to what we try to put on tape."
Now, Moore could look to sign with a Vikings team that is looking to make a serious push atop the NFC with strong talent across the board.
As for the Cardinals, they're looking to make the jump into the postseason after doubling their win total from last season.