Report: Bears Won't Hire Cardinals Coach
The Arizona Cardinals appear to be keeping quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork in the desert.
The Chicago Bears reportedly requested to interview Woolfork for their vacant offensive coordinator spot last week, but instead are going with Declan Doyle, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
Woolfork was brought on by Jonathan Gannon in the 2023 offseason and has played a major role in helping quarterback Kyler Murray, as the two have developed a close relationship.
“A lot. I think I'm the guy that expects the most out of myself. I can sometimes be maybe too hard on myself, and I think that he's kind of got the temperament of a guy that I need in a sense," Murray said when asked how Woolfork helps him.
"He can calm me down. He sees the big picture and he also is going to tell me what's real: the way I'm playing the position, if I need to do this or if I'm doing it at a good job and we weren't successful, he’ll be real with me. He’s been good for me.”
Woolfork previously spent time in Cleveland with current Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, which brought him over to the desert.
As the Cardinals look to take another step forward in 2025, Woolfork's presence in the quarterback's room should play a pivotal part.
Woolfork wasn't the only Arizona position coach to get some looks this offseason.
