Report: Cowboys Eying Cardinals Coach as OC
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams is reportedly a name to watch for the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator position, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
"The Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach on Friday, and Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams is a name to watch for offensive coordinator in Dallas," Jones reported ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
Adams was hired by Jonathan Gannon as Arizona's offensive line coach in 2023 and just concluded his second season with the organization.
He previously coached the Indianapolis Colts' line as an assistant and tight ends between 2019-22 after spending over a decade in the college ranks.
Adams mostly has held positional roles in his career but did serve as Western Washington's run game coordinator in 2007-08 and also was Colorado's co-offensive coordinator in 2018.
As for Schottenheimer, he's been with Dallas since 2022 and spent the last two seasons as their offensive coordinator before filling in for the departed Mike McCarthy as head coach.
Adams wouldn't be the only Cardinals coach to receive interest for a promotion this offseason, as Arizona quarterback coach Israel Woolfork is interviewing with the Chicago Bears for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing also interviewed with Chicago for their head coach position before the Bears opted for Ben Johnson.
Adams wasn't exactly a popular coordinator hire entering this offseason, though Schottenheimer clearly must have a good grasp of Adams and his philosophy to potentially bring him in for an interview.