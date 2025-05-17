Could Second-Year RB Emerge as Cardinals Starter?
Second-year running back Trey Benson will be hoping for an expanded role this upcoming season for the Arizona Cardinals after a quiet rookie debut.
The Florida State product was sparingly used in a deep backfield led by Pro Bowler James Conner. It probably wasn't what he was hoping for, but perhaps it will help his prospects moving forward.
Now in year two, Benson has a chance to supersede his peers and seize the RB2 role for himself behind Conner. Arizona had a deep backfield last season including Michael Carter Jr and Emari Demercado, which left minimal opportunities for the rookie to truly make an impact on the field despite receiving more carries than the two combined.
That shouldn't be an issue this year if Benson made the right moves to progress forward and improve from year one to two.
There's a chance for Benson to not only receive more work but perhaps find a way to start this season; I am very serious, too. But until that happens, can we expect a nice jump in his production?
I'm taking a stab in the dark for his statistical totals in a best and worst-case scenario along with my own prediction. We will cover rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and receiving stats for 2025.
Projecting Trey Benson 2025 Stats
Rushing Yards
High: 1,000
Low: 300
Prediction: 600
If Benson gets the green light to be the starting running back for the Cardinals, I am expecting him to come out the gates swinging. He is an ultra-talented runner and feels capable of being a feature back at the next level. A year on the sidelines learning may have been a good thing for him as he adjusts to the pros.
But with that being said, he has a lot of work to do to start the next two seasons after James Conner signed his extension this offseason.
Conner was the undisputed RB1 for Arizona and few backs got any time after him. When they did, it was still sparingly, as Benson carried the ball just 63 times in 13 games.
This is what will contribute the most to the uncertainty of statistics for Benson. If he can seize a starting role then I could see him top 1k rushing. If he doesn't start again, I believe we see a slight increase in yards, but not by much.
I'm rolling with a nice, gradual step forward as he and Conner take a more split backfield approach.
Rushing Touchdowns
High: 8
Low: 2
Prediction: 4
I don't believe the rushing touchdowns will be as volatile as the rushing yards will be for Benson. Although he scored just once as a rookie, Conner only has eight rushing scores of his own. There's plenty of opportunity for someone to step up with more points if the run game takes an anticipated step forward.
My belief is the two will be closer to splitting carries this season than last, but not quite 50/50. Conner will continue to be the bellcow back for the Cardinals and get the goal line touches. But more playing time means more scoring opportunities for Benson.
Touchdowns were spread out between six different runners last year -- eight from Conner, five from Kyler Murray, and four other backs had a single touchdown including Benson. There's reason to believe Benson could siphon the three other scores from the other backs and then steal some of Murray's scores.
Starting or not, Benson could find a bigger presence in the red zone in 2025. I'm taking a nice step forward, but I can definitely see a nice total from him.
Receiving
High: 50/600/3
Low: 15/150/0
Prediction: 35/350/2
Benson was given minimal opportunities in the passing game last season. The Florida State product hauled in just six passes for 59 yards. Both Conner and Demercado outpaced him in the passing game with 47 and 16 receptions, respectively.
I have an insanely difficult time believing that won't change in 2025.
In his two seasons with FSU, Benson averaged over 11 yards per reception with 33 catches for 371-yards and a score. Even at 6'1 and 223 lbs, Benson has shown prowess as a receiver out of the backfield in the same way that Conner has.
With Conner another year older, I do believe the Cardinals will eventually focus on giving the passing game opportunities to the younger guys in the room and allow him to focus on being the top runner. If/when that happens, Benson should be the first guy to get the call.
I believe in Benson to at least match the numbers Demercado had last season with the upside to outpace even Conner's numbers. But I'll stay firm with a significant boost to his passing game opportunities.
Final Prediction
600 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 35/350/2 receiving stats
Benson has such a wide range of directions in the way his season could end up going. Will he once again be relegated to the bench? Or is this season the year that sees him seize the starting job?
Until we know for sure, my assumption is Benson is RB2 and separated from the rest of the backfield in that role. I think there should be an increase in his production — something that truly isn’t a high task — but I’ll take it anyways.
One last note I'd like to add is regarding carries. I believe an expanded role is in store for Benson and he will receive around 110 carries. His yards per carry average would be about 5.5.