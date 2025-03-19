Cowboys Named Landing Spot for Cardinals LB
After the first wave of free agency frenzy, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White still sits on the open market.
White, a team captain for Arizona the past two seasons with over 200 tackles in that span, wasn't re-signed by the Cardinals at the end of the season (despite defensive coordinator Nick Rallis naming his son after White).
With names such as Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker arriving to the inside linebacker room, the Cardinals don't exactly seem primed to welcome White back for another deal.
As we crawl into the late stages of March, ESPN listed White as one of the top remaining free agents with projected landing spots such as the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.
"Once a safety, White can be a tweener in some NFL defenses, which might see him as more of a weakside linebacker than the middle linebacker role he played in Arizona over the past two seasons," wrote Bill Barnwell.
"Teams prioritized paying three-down linebackers Nick Bolton and Robert Spillane early in free agency, but even while White has been an every-down linebacker, he might not have a ton of teams seeing him as that sort of player in their own defenses."
White admittedly isn't great in pass coverage, though his leadership and productivity would be a great fit for any team across the league.
As for the Cowboys, there's been no love lost between White and Dallas - as the former Eagle picked off Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott to seal a Cardinals win back in 2023 and didn't mince words afterwards:
“That felt good. For sure. I just came from Philly, so I still have it in my blood. It felt good. I don’t like the Cowboys at all and never did," he said.
Perhaps Houston or Indianapolis would be better.