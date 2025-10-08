Data Reveals Cardinals Rookie is Best CB in NFL Right Now
ARIZONA -- Don't look now, but Arizona Cardinals rookie CB Will Johnson is playing at levels high enough to be considered one of the best in the NFL.
According to Pro Football Focus, he is.
PFF's grading system has Johnson as the No. 1 player at his position with a 84.5 overall grade entering Week 6.
Johnson is currently tied for a team-high five passes defensed to pair with six tackles despite missing the previous two games with a groin injury.
“He takes the coaching, and he applies it. He doesn't make the same mistake twice, typically. I'm pretty hard on him, but he's smart. He's tough. He's got what you're looking for in a corner," said Cardinals head coach Joanthan Gannon today.
"He's done a good job since he's been here. And again, I think he's going to continue to ascend the more he plays.”
Cardinals Rookie CB Will Johnson Impressing
Gannon also added Johnson takes coaching points well, while not every young guy in the league is capable of doing so.
“I think when I say that (I mean) he's not defensive. He takes the arrow in the forehead. It's easy for young guys to maybe place blame on others. He does not do that, and I think that he can apply the coaching points from various arenas of learning, the meeting room, walkthrough and the practice field to the game," said Gannon on Johnson.
"That accelerates your growth. The more you play that should accelerate your growth—if you can do that, and he's shown that he can do it.”
The Cardinals have struggled within the last three weeks, though the defensive side of the ball has mostly shined.
Johnson, when healthy, has displayed all of the tools that made him first-round pick worthy before long-term concerns surrounding his knee saw his draft stock plummet to the second round.
That was a blessing in disguise for Arizona, who took him with the 47th overall pick.
On top of his talent, Johnson's had the privilege of learning under Budda Baker, who revealed he mandated Johnson sit next to him in meetings.
“Yeah, Budda does that with the whole room. Now Will does have to sit next to him, which that can be scary at times because I've sat next to Budda sometimes and it's sometimes not very comfortable," Gannon said with a chuckle.
"But yeah, he makes sure he is on point, and that's cool. But Budda does that with, I would say the entire secondary and honestly the entire defense.”
It's still quite early, though it's been incredibly hard to ignore the noise Johnson has made thus far.