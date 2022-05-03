Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season. The ruling came down on Monday after the NFL found that the star receiver had violated the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs.

On Monday night, Hopkins responded to his suspension on his personal Twitter account, saying, “See You Week 7.” The 29-year-old receiver attached a statement that read,

“In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs. To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked.

"I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could’ve happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down.

"I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it."

The statement from Hopkins echoes a similar message made by his brand manager, Doug Stevens. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported a statement from Sanders saying that revealed that test results in October and December were negative and they are investigating how the November result came back positive. Hopkins missed the team's three games in November because of a hamstring injury.

“We’re currently testing every product he used to figure out how this could have happened and will release any new information as soon as we have it,” Sanders said in the statement shared by Schefter.

The wide receiver has rescinded his appeal and will accept the suspension. He is allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games, but won’t be eligible to return to the regular season until Week 7.

Hopkins missed three games following a Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers, due to a lingering hamstring injury. After returning in Week 12, Hopkins tore his MCL in Week 14 and was sidelined for the rest of the season.

Heading into his 10th season, Hopkins missed seven games last year, after missing only two games in the previous eight seasons.