Lions Sign Cardinals DT
The Arizona Cardinals are losing defensive lineman Roy Lopez to the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.
"Former #Cardinals nose tackle Roy Lopez is signing a one-year, $4.65 million deal with the #Lions, per source."
Lopez - who will turn 28 later this year - played 30 games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons, starting in 16 last season at nose tackle. He started 29 games for the Houston Texans in the previous two years before joining Arizona in 2023.
Lopez accrued 28 total tackles, three passes defensed, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered for Arizona in 2024.
Lopez was a locker room favorite and typically earned high praise from Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
“Consistency, I think we’re all striving for it, but I think Roy is doing an excellent job for us and he’s really developed some of his pass rush," Gannon said during the regular season.
"Especially (because) it’s hard to rush when you’re playing run first then you get to convert to rush. I think he's doing a good job with that."
Lopez now joins a Lions team looking to get over the postseason hump and into their first Super Bowl. Under head coach Dan Campbell, many believe the Cardinals are on a similar trajectory Detroit was just a few seasons ago.
Lopez's market value on Spotrac was $3.5 million per season, so it looks like he did well in terms of financials.
Arizona has yet to sign an outside defensive lineman, though the Cardinals did ink premier pass rusher Josh Sweat to a massive contract to begin free agency.
Naquon Jones is still a free agent while Khyiris Tonga signed with the New England Patriots previously.
Though Lopez didn't leave a massive impact on the field, the locker room will be missing a favorite from last season.