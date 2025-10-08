Dez Bryant Slams Cardinals After Jonathan Gannon Decision
After the Arizona Cardinals reportedly fined head coach Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for a sideline incident involving running back Emari Demercado in Week 5, quite the conversation has stirred online.
Gannon, who lashed out at Demercado after the running back dropped the ball short of the goal line in the fourth quarter of Arizona's eventual loss to the Tennessee Titans, went viral online for what transpired.
He later apologized for the incident, though former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant shared a strong opinion on the matter this morning on his X account.
Dez Bryant Doesn't Agree With Cardinals Fining Jonathan Gannon
"I don't agree with the Cardinals fining Coach Gannon $100k... I believe it only happened because of the soft ass world we live in today..." said Bryant.
"If you're an athlete with any kind of integrity and respect for the game..you'll understand that situation…This is football..that play clearly cost them the game…I hope this doesn't cause a weird vibe between the coach Gannon and Demercado.."
Gannon, when asked about the fine this morning, said:
"Yeah, I mean, I kind of addressed it on on Monday. Take accountability and move on."
What Jonathan Gannon Said on Demercado Incident
At his Monday press conference, Gannon said he apologized to the team in their meetings following their third straight loss.
"I didn't see the video, but I actually woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly. And so in the team meeting, I addressed it. I apologize to Emari, I apologized to the team, I just told them, I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there," said Gannon.
"Obviously I try to be emotionally stable and calm, because my job is to solve problems during a game, and kind of lead the charge on that. So it's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it's a mistake by me."
The Cardinals' coach has been under heavy fire thanks to their losing streak, which has now dropped the team to a 2-3 record with a tough stretch of games ahead on the schedule.
Arizona's offense has been all over the place, and the Cardinals as a collective team have yet to produce a satisfactory 60 minute performance in 2025.