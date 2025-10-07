Cardinals HC Hit With Massive Fine After Sideline Incident
Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was fined a whopping $100,000 for his sideline incident with running back Emari Demercado, according to numerous reports.
From ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X:
"Sources: Cardinals are fining HC Jonathan Gannon $100,000 for his sideline altercation with RB Emari Demercado, who dropped the football before crossing the goal line Sunday on what would’ve been a 72-yard touchdown run. There will be no further discipline for Gannon.
"Jonathan Gannon is the first NFL head coach to be fined for an altercation with a player since the NFL fined former Bucs HC Bruce Arians $50,000 for swiping his hand at safety Andrew Adams’ helmet during a January 2022 wild-card game against Philadelphia."
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero also got comment from the league, who said: "We have been in contact with the NFLPA, and the club which addressed the matter. There is no further action from the league."
What Did Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Do?
Demercado dropped the ball short of the goal line on what was supposed to be a game-sealing touchdown run in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Instead of putting Arizona up 28-6, the Cardinals turned the ball over - and Gannon was spotted on the sideline laying into Demercado:
What Did Jonathan Gannon Say About The Incident?
Gannon, meeting with reporters the day after, gave the following message:
"I didn't see the video, but I actually woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly. And so in the team meeting, I addressed it. I apologize to Emari, I apologized to the team, I just told them, I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there," said Gannon.
"Obviously I try to be emotionally stable and calm, because my job is to solve problems during a game, and kind of lead the charge on that. So it's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it's a mistake by me."
He later added, "I thought it was big play in the game that needs to be executed. I've seen us do that before, execute those things, and we hold our hat on standard operating procedures about the ball. I just would have liked to see it executed a little bit better there."