Cardinals Coach Apologizes for Viral Moment Showing Frustration
In a moment of frustration, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon let the moment get to him.
The typically stoic leader of the Cardinals was spotted by cameras as fired up and passionate as ever after watching running back Emari Demercado cost Arizona six points, and potentially the game in their Week 5 loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Demercado, on a long touchdown run, dropped the ball before crossing the plane of the goal line - a play that would have seen Arizona go up 28-6 while shutting the door on a Titans comeback.
Rather, it sparked a wild scene of events that will surely be remembered by those watching in person and at home for a very long time.
Gannon was visibly upset with Demercado following the play, approaching him on the sideline and tearing into the running back:
Gannon, when meeting with reporters on Monday, apologized for the incident.
Jonathan Gannon Apologizes for Losing Cool on Sideline
"I didn't see the video, but I actually woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly. And so in the team meeting, I addressed it. I apologize to Emari, I apologized to the team, I just told them, I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there," said Gannon.
"Obviously I try to be emotionally stable and calm, because my job is to solve problems during a game, and kind of lead the charge on that. So it's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it's a mistake by me."
Gannon, who added Demercado would not face any disciplinary action for the mistake, added this later:
"I thought it was big play in the game that needs to be executed. I've seen us do that before, execute those things, and we hold our hat on standard operating procedures about the ball. I just would have liked to see it executed a little bit better there."
The Cardinals are now 2-3 after losing their last three games on scores in the final play of regulation, which was the first time in NFL history a team has done so.
Arizona now prepares for a brutal two week stretch before their bye week, as they'll hit the road in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts before hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.