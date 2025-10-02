Did Cardinals RB Accidentally Reveal Plans vs Titans?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' running back room remains a mystery thanks to recent injuries - though a new potential starter may have let something slip this week.
Injuries to James Conner and Trey Benson now have forced the Cardinals to embrace their running back depth in new ways as Week 5 approaches. A crew of Emari Demercado, Michael Carter and Bam Knight will lead the way moving into the foreseeable future.
It's unknown exactly who will be the lead back for Arizona's offense - though when speaking with reporters at his locker after practice on Wednesday, Carter made an interesting comment:
"It's been a lot, I'm not gonna lie. Because you go from Pat Tillman (scout player award) one week to starting the next. That's a lot. You can sit and act like it's not, but it's kind of a lot. But I have a great, great support system - like unbelievable," said Carter.
What Will Cardinals Do at Running Back?
AZCardinals.com's Zach Gershman caught up with Demercado, who said he didn't know what roles would look like this week against the Tennessee Titans:
"I don't really know what my role is going to be as far as play time. That's not for me to decide. I just got to prepare as I always do and obviously be ready for a bigger role," he said.
According to Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake, Carter and Demercado rotated RB1 reps in individual drills on Thursday.
Arizona may lean into a bigger role in the passing game as a result of injuries to the room, which isn't exactly projected to improve behind a struggling Cardinals offensive line.
“Yeah, I don’t see it phasing Emari much. Obviously, he'll get more time in the game, I'm sure. I'm excited to see what he does with the opportunity," quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters.
He also added, "Obviously with James and Trey, you know what you're getting. Super confident in those two guys. I'm excited (for) these three guys (and) they get an opportunity to prove themselves, show their skillset and show that they can play the game more than what they were getting. I'm excited for those guys. I know they're looking forward to the opportunity.”
When directly asked on how the Cardinals will replace running back production, head coach Jonathan Gannon says it will be a group effort.
“I don't know. We'll see how kind of the week goes, but we obviously know we have to pick up that role. (I) feel good about ‘Bam’ (RB Zonovan Knight) and Emari and (RB) Mike Carter. I'm sure all three of them will play," he said.