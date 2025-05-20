Early Predictions: Final 53-Man Arizona Cardinals 2025 Roster
Since arriving to the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, the tandem of general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon has aimed to rebuild a Cardinals roster that when they arrived was among the worst in the NFL.
Now in their third year together, this duo has revamped the roster in major ways. Ossenfort clearly believes in building teams with young talent through the draft and in pursuit of that has added 28 new players through this avenue while using free agency to make some key acquisitions at critical spots on the roster.
in 2024, the team doubled their wins from the previous season and surpassed expectations overall for what was being internally viewed as at least a three year rebuild process.
Now, in 2025, the Cardinals front office has been much more aggresive in signing high level talent that will hopefully take the team from a gritty, play-hard squad to a true contender in the NFC.
Projecting Cardinals 53-Man Roster
Starting early in free agency this year, the Cardinals signed the best edge rusher on the market in former Philadelphia Eagle, Josh Sweat, and made more key defensive additions in nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and Cardinals legend Calais Campbell.
In the draft, Ossenfort went for players with incredibly high ceilings like Walter Nolen and, potentially, the best cover corner in the draft Will Johnson - who fell to the Cardinals in the middle of the second round.
The entire team-building strategy shown by the Cardinals front office has been to raise the talent floor of the entire team. Not every signing is a former or future Pro Bowler, but all designed to raise the entire ship and fill the roster with NFL-caliber talent at every spot; not something that could be said about the Cardinals in 2023.
With that being the case, there will be some significant roster turnover in Arizona ahead of the 2025 season. A lot of unknowns will still have to be worked out. Injuries will undoubtedly occur. Players will pop off in training camp and win themselves (or lose themselves) spots on the roster.
But from where we sit here in May, let's take a look at who could the final 53 standing after the roster cutting process plays out.
Offense
Quarterbacks
1. QB Kyler Murray
There is no doubt Murray is the franchise quarterback of this team right now. Could that change with another disappointing season? That is yet to be seen, but from where we stand right now nothing but injury could change this.
2. QB Jacoby Brissett (FA)
One of the key free agency additions this offseason. Brissett has long been one of the most consistent backup quarterbacks in the league and represents a significant upgrade over Clayton Tune in case Murray misses any time in 2025.
3. QB Clayton Tune
It seems like the Cardinals will most likely carry three quarterbacks on the active roster and Tune is going into his third season with the team. Through circumstances not always his fault, Tune has been less than impressive in his brief showings during the regular season.
Offensive Line
4. OL Paris Johnson, Jr.
The No. 6 overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, Johnson is clearly the franchise left tackle and is relied upon as a keystone of the Cardinals offense.
5. OL Evan Brown
A free agent addition from 2024, Brown was re-signed this offseason and looks set to retain his role as the team's starting left guard. While not elite, Brown held down his spot admirably and competently.
6. OL Hjalte Froholdt
Froholdt arrived in Arizona with the new regime in 2023 and since then has been an amazingly solid presence in the center of the offensive line.
7. OL Isaiah Adams
A 2024 draft pick, Adams saw the field a fair amount last year after Will Hernandez went down with a knee injury. There were rookie struggles but he picked up near the end of the season and the coaching staff seems to hold him in high regard.
8. OL Jonah Williams
One of the biggest free agency signings of 2024, Williams was injured in Week One and missed more than half the season. He is currently expected to reclaim his role as the starting right tackle.
9. OL Kelvin Beachum
One of the oldest players on this roster at 35, Beachum has proven time and time again to be one of the league's best swing tackles. He filled in admirably for Williams after his injury in 2024 and re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year deal this offseason.
10. OL Jon Gaines II
A 2023 fourth-rounder, Gaines II spent his rookie year on IR but saw the field on the offensive line, as a fullback, and on special teams last year. He has a multi-position flexibility along the offensive line that coaches prize.
11. OL Christian Jones
Jones did see the field in backup action last year and the second-year tackle out of Texas is likely to keep a roster spot.
12. OL Hayden Conner (Rookie)
The only offensive player drafted by the Cardinals in the most recent draft, Conner was a high-level starting guard at Texas for three years and will be in the competition for right guard with Isaiah Adams and others. If he doesn't win the spot, he will still likely make the roster as a depth piece.
Running Backs
13. RB James Conner
Conner is the clear-cut RB1 for this squad after just finishing the second 1,000+ rushing yard season of his career with the Cardinals in 2024. He has scored 44 times in an Cardinal red uniform since joining the team in 2021.
14. RB Trey Benson
A third selection from 2024, Benson had a slow start to his rookie season but showed a lot of growth near the end of the year in his complementary role to Conner.
15. RB Emari Demercado
This coaching staff loves Demercado. So much so that offensive coordinator Drew Petzing had him on the field several times in 2024 when most would have expected Conner or Benson to be better options.
He has had some big moments, like the 50+ yard house call to end the half against the Bears in 2024 and is a strong pass protector.
16. RB DeeJay Dallas
Dallas does not see the field much on offensive snaps, but he is an ace special teamer. In Week One of 2024 he was the first player in NFL history to score a kick return touchdown under the new dynamic kickoff rules.
Tight Ends
17. TE Trey McBride
McBride was the highest paid tight end in NFL history for a few weeks earlier this offseason, a sign that the Cardinals, and the entire league, know he is one of the elite athletes at his position.
The offense can often run through McBride who is already the second greatest tight end in franchise history (shoutout Jackie Smith).
18. TE Tip Reiman
Reiman was a third round selection in the 2024 Draft and while he doesn't have the elite hands of a McBride was a solid blocker last season which earned him consistent playing time as the sixth blocker.
19. TE Elijah Higgins
Higgins is entering his third season with the Cardinals. Petzing likes to call a high number of 12 personnel packages so Higgins saw time on the field in all 17 games of the 2024 season, something not likely to change in 2025.
20. TE Josiah Deguara (FA)
The five year NFL vet signed with Arizona this offseason and brings a good amount of playing experience as a backup tight end for the Cardinals.
Wide Receivers
21. WR Marvin Harrison, Jr.
Last year's No. 4 overall selection, Harrison had a solid rookie campaign even if it fell somewhat short of expectations. He has already gotten visibly bigger this offseason and is still the clear No. 1 receiver on this roster.
22. WR Michael Wilson
Wilson has shown to be a reliable possession receiver when he is healthy and is currently still the projected No. 2 receiver. There are some questions about his production as he has never surpassed 565 receiving yards in a season.
23. WR Zay Jones
The eight year veteran receiver missed six games in 2024 on suspension and recorded less than 100 receiving yards in his limited playing time. Still, he was re-signed this offseason and it seems likely that there are plans to involve him more in the passing game for 2025.
24. WR Greg Dortch
Dortch has been a fan favorite for several years now, but had a disappointing 2024 campaign. How much of that can be chalked up to a sub-par passing scheme is a pertinent questions but he re-signed this offseason and looks to be the main slot option again.
25. WR Xavier Weaver
Weaver was an UDFA last year but made the roster largely due to his ability to stretch the field with speed. That will be a critical piece of what could keep him on an active roster for a second year.
26. WR Simi Fehoko
The last wide receiver spot is always difficult to predict, but Fehoko brings great size at 6-4, 218 pounds and provides a lot of special teams upside.
Defense
Defensive Line
27. DL Darius Robinson
Robinson was a first round pick last year that only played in six games so 2025 will be like an extension of his rookie year. He has bulked up some and carries an extremely disciplined approach to the game so seems set to make an impact in year two.
28. DL Dalvin Tomlinson (FA)
A free agent signing this offseason, Tomlinson has been one of the most consistent true nose tackles in the league for several years now. He should be a key part of raising the expectations for the Cardinals' run defense.
29. DL Calais Campbell (FA)
A Cardinals legend going into his 18th season and still playing at a high level. The 38 year old will be on a snap count but expect him to make the time he gets on the field count.
30. DL Walter Nolen (Rookie)
The Cardinals took Nolen with the 16th overall pick in this year's draft and he was selected to be a mainstay of the Cardinals defensive line for years to come. How much playing time he gets this year could be determined by how much Campbell still has in the tank and how much the rookie can impress his coaches in camp.
31. DL Justin Jones
The Cardinals have too much money invested in Jones to move off of him this season (over $11 million) so he will likely return.
32. DL Dante Stills
The sixth defensive line spot will be hotly contested between Stills, L.J. Collier, and Bilal Nichols but based off his level of play in 2024 when he was often the best defensive lineman on the field for the Cardinals, Stills should be the frontrunner.
Outside Linebacker
33. OLB Josh Sweat (FA)
The biggest name free agent addition this offseason, Sweat is coming off seven successful years with the Philadelphia Eagles that culminated in a Super Bowl win. Sweat had his best years with Gannon as his defensive coordinator and is expected to be the Day 1 premier pass rusher for the new Cardinals defense.
34. OLB B.J. Ojulari
Ojulari's career has been severely hampered by injuries so far, but the former second round pick has a huge amount of potential. Barring injury he should be a key part of the Cardinals' pass rush in 2025.
35. OLB Baron Browning
A midseason trade addition last season, Browning played well in his limited time with the team. Well enough he was re-signed this offseason and will be part of the pass rush rotation from the start this go around.
36. OLB Zaven Collins
Collins was moved to the outside a couple of offseasons ago and while he has not been a revelation at the spot he does set the edge well and has a great nose for the run.
37. OLB Jordan Burch (Rookie)
A third rounder out of Oregon, Burch's size makes him an interesting tweener on the defensive line/edge so it will be interesting to see how he will be used by the Cardinals coaching staff.
Inside Linebacker
38. ILB Mack Wilson, Sr.
Wilson was one of the most impactful free agent additions last offseasons and earned himself a starting role in the middle of the defense. Whether that means he is the green dot MLB is another question, but his versatility will keep him on the field the majority of snaps.
39. ILB Akeem Davis-Gaither (FA)
A fresh face in the inside linebacker room, saw playing time in 71 games for the Cincinnati Bengals over the past five seasons. He is coming off a strong 82 tackle performance in 2024.
40. ILB Cody Simon (Rookie)
A fourth-round selection this year, Simon was the defensive MVP in the most recent National Championship game as an Ohio State Buckeye and is an interesting bet for rookie who will find the field the most in his first season as a pro.
Given his experience running the green dot, don't be surprised if he is the "quarterback of the defense" in 2025.
Cornerbacks
41. CB Max Melton
Melton was the 43rd overall pick in the 2024 Draft and got a decent amount of playing time his rookie season. There were rookie growing pains but the expectation currently is for Melton to take over one of the starting outside corner spots.
42. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
Murphy-Bunting was a free agent addition last offseason and a favorite recipient of fan hate that was not always deserved. He had some penalty problems at times but was overall decent. He will, however, have to fight to keep his starting role on the outside.
43. CB Garrett Williams
One of the few truly elite defensive players for the Cardinals last season, Williams lives in the slot and has that locked down.
44. CB Will Johnson (Rookie)
Johnson was considered a first-round talent nearly across the board by draft experts before falling all the way to the Cardinals at No. 47. He should immediately enter into the competition for one of the outside corner spots and if he stays healthy could well be the steal of the entire 2025 Draft.
45. CB Starling Thomas V
In some tough spots last year, Thomas V was one of the more consistent cornerbacks on the roster. He should have done enough to prove his ability to stay on the active roster.
46. CB Denzel Burke (rookie)
The sixth cornerback spot will be as hotly contested as the sixth defensive lineman. Burke was a fifth round pick this year out of Ohio State but will have to compete with other young defensive backs like Kei'Trel Clark and Elijah Jones to secure this spot.
Safeties
47. S Budda Baker
Not any explanation needed for the most consistently special player on the Cardinals defense over the past five seasons.
48. S Jalen Thompson
This is likely Thompson's last year with the team, but there is no indication that he is going anywhere for 2025 and will run it back as a part of a starting pair with Baker.
49. S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Taylor-Demerson showed some major flashes in his limited playing time in 2025 and should be gearing up for a starting role in 2026. He will still play a major role in case of any injury and his ballhawk skills could buy him some extra rotational time.
50. S Joey Blount
Ace special teamer that can fill in in a pinch.
Special Teams
51. K Chad Ryland
Ryland was an unexpected surprise last season when Matt Prater came out of the lineup with injury. Has the potential to be a long-time starter at the spot.
52. P Blake Gillikin
Got the job done in 2024 including a 63-yarder in Week 14 against the Seahawks.
53. LS Aaron Brewer
If it ain't broke, don't try and fix it. The soon to be 35 year old has been with the Cardinals since 2016 and re-signed this offseason for one more year.