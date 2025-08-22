ESPN: Cardinals Nowhere Near Exciting Entering 2025
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a few big names scattered through their roster, though when it comes to "watchability" - the organization still desperately lacks in that factor.
At least in the opinion of ESPN.
The four-letter network ranked every NFL team in terms of how fun they are to watch - and the Cardinals ranked as a bottom five organization:
Arizona Cardinals Rank 29th in ESPN Fun Rankings
"Watchability is about touchdowns and interceptions and fourth-down attempts and sacks and points, more points and even more points if you've got 'em," wrote Ben Solak.
"Watchability is also about intrigue. Teams get watchability bumps if they have new young quarterbacks or interesting coaching changes, and they get watchability demerits if they're the Kansas City Chiefs and everyone knows the outcomes of the games anyway. (That was a joke. The outcomes of Chiefs games are not predetermined.)"
The Cardinals finished ahead of the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs (???), New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns:
"On the scheme nerd rankings, the Cardinals come in much higher. Some of that trickles into their overall watchability, of course. When Budda Baker makes those huge third-down plays, it's often because he's roaming around the field in his unique, schemed-up role. Those big James Conner runs are the product of a huge offensive commitment to getting Conner matched up with defensive backs. The Cardinals' coaching staff has the goods," Solak continued.
"Unfortunately, they just aren't an exciting watch otherwise. Their bend-don't-break defensive philosophy leads to long drives with low scoring outputs (third in field goals forced per drive and fourth worst in punts forced per drive). Their league-leading explosive rush rate couldn't save the 21st-ranked explosive pass rate. It's not a bad offense at all (sixth in success rate and ninth in points per drive!); it's just not particularly exciting."
The Cardinals, to Solak's credit, aren't exactly must-see television on a weekly basis.
Yes, they play hard for head coach Jonathan Gannon. Yes, the offense is capable of putting up 35 points any week. Their defense should be much improved, too.
Arizona's heavy usage of 12 personnel and smashmouth approach on the ground isn't quite what a new generation of TikTok children ordered from their iPad, however. Nobody on the Cardinals does the griddy after they score.
On the other side of the coin, the Cardinals are quite capable of splash plays across the board, on both sides of the ball.
Perhaps they'd be more "fun" if they made a postseason push, though even the league's current dynasty in Kansas City ranked almost last in these rankings with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in stock.
Ultimately, the Cardinals will have fun winning football games, and hopefully that catches some eyes in the process.