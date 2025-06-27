ESPN: Arizona Cardinals Star Showing Major Growth
The Arizona Cardinals cannot afford for their offense to return to the same status quo that was the 2024 season. That doesn't appear to be the case for one critical member, however.
Former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. may have disappointed some in his 2024 campaign, only hauling in 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.
By no means is that an unsuccessful season, but the eye test suggested some disconnect — both for Harrison and between he and QB Kyler Murray.
ESPN: Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Finding Comfort Zone
Harrison has looked different this offseason, both physically and in practice. In a recent article by ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, it's become clear that Harrison is finding his own way.
"[Harrison's] development was obvious to his teammates in OTAs and minicamp, especially to quarterback Kyler Murray. Harrison moved faster, and second-long decisions were cut down to split seconds, Murray said.
"I'm not in his head, we're not in his head," Murray said. "Everybody watching the game from the TV or on the couch, they don't know what he's thinking. So only he understood how fast the game was moving, and each week, obviously, I hoped it slowed down for him.
"But now he's at the point where he's definitely more comfortable, and I can see it out there on the field, and I think that'll only allow him to play faster, be the guy that we all know he can be."
"I'm constantly evaluating," Harrison told Weinfuss. "After every practice, I'm evaluating myself. I think that's just the thing that you could do consistently to be the best version of yourself that you possibly can be.
Arizona Cardinals Need Marvin Harrison Jr. Breakout
There appears to be zero doubt that Harrison is turning himself into a bigger weapon than he was in 2024. That is sorely needed for an inconsistent passing offense.
It wasn't all on Harrison. There were instances of poorly-thrown balls by Murray, and some puzzling schematic usage by offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
If Harrison is able to find a rapport with Murray and play to his raw strengths, the Cardinals will have a serious threat on the outside. Don't let the 2024 numbers sway your judgment, Harrison has a history of high-volume production and will only continue to improve.
The 22-year-old out of Ohio State has added muscle, improved his decision-making and gained confidence this offseason. It's time to turn that into results.