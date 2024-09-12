Former Cardinals Star Could Already be Traded
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals EDGE Haason Reddick was traded to the New York Jets this offseason in hopes of reaching a massive contract extension.
That's yet to come to fruition - and Reddick has yet to play for his new squad after the Philadelphia Eagles bid farewell to him just months ago.
It's been a rather messy situation, and now Reddick could very well be traded again after not playing a single down for the Jets.
More from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler:
"The Haason Reddick saga rolls on with no end in sight. Both sides appear dug in as the Jets wait for the defensive end to report to work. He remains on the reserve/did not report list and just forfeited a $791,666 game check on top of the more than $5 million in NFL-mandated fines he accumulated leading up to Week 1," wrote Fowler.
"Even those close to Reddick aren't exactly sure when he might reverse course and clock in at One Jets Drive. The bad blood has boiled over, and now teams around the league are curious as to what the Jets will do if he doesn't show. Their options appear clear: keep him on the reserve list until he reports or attempt to trade him closer to the trade deadline.
"The latter is looking more likely, according to multiple league execs. 'Not sure they have a choice,' an NFC executive said. 'They wouldn't get similar value back [a third-rounder], but it would be hard [for the Jets] to pay him at this point, and he clearly doesn't want to be there. Both sides badly mismanaged the situation.'
"And the dispute has reinforced a harsh reality in trading for star players in contract years. 'Teams will be nervous to make a trade for such a player if they don't want to pay him,' a separate NFC exec said. 'That was my first thought when Atlanta traded for [Matthew Judon], but it looks like he's comfortable playing it out, so I guess it's different. But if you make that move, you have to be prepared to do a deal in most cases.'"
The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 5.
Reddick - who was a first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2017 - played out his rookie contract before finding success as a pass rusher with the Panthers and Eagles later in his career.
Turning 30 later this month, Reddick is in search of a new extension that would make him one of the highest-paid at his position and isn't expected to draw significant draft capital in a potential trade.
The Cardinals - who own plenty of cap space and future draft picks - have been consistently pegged as suitors for Reddick, who played under current head coach Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia when Gannon was their defensive coordinator.