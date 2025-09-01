Execs, Coaches Believe Arizona Cardinals Will Shock NFL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals haven't won the NFC West since 2015. The postseason hasn't been a reality since 2021.
Both could very well change moving into 2025.
The Cardinals move into the future with hope of making a serious splash in Jonathan Gannon's third season at the helm. After steady improvement from 2023 to 2024, the Cardinals loaded up the defensive side of the ball in hopes of playing important football when the season comes to a conclusion.
Talking and listening to those within the facility in Tempe, there's legitimate belief the Cardinals can make a playoff push - and such is the case in other NFL buildings, too.
NFL Execs, Coaches Believe Cardinals Will Surprise People
The Athletic polled NFL coaches and executives to gauge their opinion on a variety of topics.
When it came to teams who will surpass expectations, the Cardinals received seven votes - tied for first place alongside the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.
"The Cardinals have been at the top of this list two years in a row, with teams fully believing in general manager Monti Ossenfort’s methodical approach and coach Jonathan Gannon’s system — along with his talented staff," wrote Jeff Howe.
There's cautious optimism surrounding the Cardinals - and rightfully so.
Why Expectations Are High Around Cardinals
The Cardinals' offense features seventh-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who holds the keys to Arizona's overall success - not just on the offensive side of the ball.
Weapons such as Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison hope to keep the chains moving through the air while James Conner and Trey Benson look to keep Arizona's tough running style up to par approaching the regular season.
The Cardinals' offense was by no means terrible last season, though Arizona clearly is banking on more continuity to carry them to new heights.
Defensively, position groups such as the defensive line and secondary got boosts through the offseason in hopes of creating one of the more productive units in the league. Under coordinator Nick Rallis - who is expected to be a head coaching candidate in the future - the Cardinals have top ten potential on his side of the ball.
We've yet to see Gannon coach a Cardinals team with actual expectations, but the head coach seems ready to handle that challenge.
"I'm excited every day. You just have to do your job at a high level, block out all the external factors, block out all the noise and do your job the best you can do it. I told the players that too. That’s for everybody in that building… staff, coaches, players, everyone's doing the same thing today. How can we do it a little bit better?” Gannon said at his Monday press conference.