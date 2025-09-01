Arizona Cardinals Reveal Captains for 2025 Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals announced the following names as team captains for the coming season:
QB Kyler Murray
RB James Conner
C Hjalte Froholdt
S Budda Baker
DL Calais Campbell
LB Mack Wilson Sr.
ST Joey Blount
Players voted for captains this season, according to Jonathan Gannon.
"They've starred in their role," Gannon told reporters (h/t AZCardinals.com). "They were brought here for a reason. Mack is in kind of a different role this year and Hjalte is in the same role, but they've done a really good job. They have bought in to what we are trying to do. They have positive energy all the time, they do the right things all the time, they hold guys accountable and they hold themselves accountable.
"People see that. We have a lot of good guys -- it's not like these are the only seven guys that do things how I want it done. But they can definitely steer the train the right way."
More on Arizona Cardinals Naming Captains
Names such as Murray, Conner and Baker have been captains for all three years under Gannon's guidance in the desert while Blount, Wilson, Froholdt and Campbell are first-time captains in Arizona.
Arizona only carried four captains last season.
Campbell - a free agent addition this offseason - takes the honor in his first season back with the Cardinals.
"Means a lot. When we signed him, we kind of had the foresight that he was going to impact our team in a positive way, but cool to see his peers vote for him. He was ecstatic. They all were," Gannon said of Campbell being named a captain (h/t Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports).
Blount has long been coveted by the Cardinals' coaching staff and will represent the special teams unit.
Froholdt arrived two offseasons ago and established himself not only as a starter along Arizona's offensive line - but also a crucial part of their success within the trenches.
This will be Wilson's second season in Arizona, and his versatility coupled with his leadership has made him a mainstay in the front seven - especially with Wilson carrying green dot duties.
The Cardinals prepare for the New Orleans Saints in the first week of regular season play. Arizona began practice today and will release their first official injury report later this week on Wednesday.