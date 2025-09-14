Experts Love These 3 Prop Bets in Cardinals vs Panthers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 today.
With so much on the line between both teams, this serves as a unique matchup for even casual fans and bettors alike to tune into action at State Farm Stadium.
While you can certainly wager on things such as the spread and over/under, here's three prop bets that experts across the internet love entering today:
Trey McBride OVER 6.5 receptions
Jess Root, USA Today: "If the Panthers choose to sell out against the run, the Cardinals will be able to use play action to find McBride. The Panthers gave up four catches to Jags TE Brenton Strange, a player you likely don't know. Geting plus odds for McBride to catch seven passes is great value."
Bryce Young OVER 0.5 Interceptions
Peter Dewey, SI: "Bryce Young has played 31 games (29 starts) at the NFL level, and he’s been picked off 21 times.
"Young struggled in Week 1 against Jacksonville, completing just 51.4 percent of his passes while throwing two picks in a 26-10 loss.
"While Arizona didn’t pick off Spencer Rattler in Week 1, I wouldn't be surprised if it gets a pick against Young, especially if Carolina ends up trailing again in this game. There’s a chance Young is asked to throw the ball a ton down the stretch, and he even had a pick called back in Week 1, meaning it could have been an even worse day.
"This is a pretty easy price to lay for the former No. 1 pick to throw an interception."
James Conner Anytime TD Scorer
Dan Johnson, DraftKings: "Carolina’s Week 1 offense coughed up three giveaways and just 255 total yards, handing opponents short fields; Arizona’s defense then played bend-don’t-break ball, allowing 1-for-4 in the red zone, which increases return possessions and green-zone snaps. The QB delta matters: Kyler Murray posted a 109.8 rating when clean and a 0.00% turnover-worthy rate, while Bryce Young sat at 55.6 clean, 39.6 under pressure, and 4.65% turnover-worthy — more negative-script fuel.
"Arizona also logged a snap edge (68.0 vs 65.0) and can comfortably tilt run late (36.4% run rate overall, but that climbs with a lead). Conner doesn’t need 90 yards; he needs one snap inside the five or a designed screen inside the ten. With role + script + design all aligned, the true ATD price projects north of this number."