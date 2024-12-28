Experts Pick Three Prop Bets for Cardinals vs Rams
LOS ANGELES -- The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are set to battle each other at SoFi Stadium just hours from now to conclude Saturday Week 17 action, and while the Cardinals themselves are out of the postseason picture, they could very well play spoiler to the Rams' hopes of clinching the NFC West.
Three of the best prop bets we could find across the internet for tonight:
Marvin Harrison Jr. Over 3.5 Receptions
Sam Farley, Action Network: "The Cardinals are the biggest underdogs of any team on Saturday’s slate and are likely to be playing from behind, which should mean plenty of passing attempts to get the ball up the field.
"That should play into Marvin Harrison Jr.'s hands. With his receptions line at 3.5, we’ll be taking the over.
"It’s been a bit of a slow year for the first receiver off the board in this year’s NFL Draft, but he has consistently seen volume, even if he’s not been hauling in as many as he’d like. He’s had five or more targets in all but two games this season, and in every game since Week 6.
"Harrison has gotten 34 targets in the past four games and will continue to see targets with the Cardinals chasing the Rams."
Matthew Stafford Over 237.5 Passing Yards
Rohit Ponnaiya, Covers.com: "Stafford is coming off a pair of games where he threw for under 170 yards, but his numbers were suppressed by cold temperatures and heavy winds last week while he played in driving rain the week before. He's averaging 252.2 passing yards per game in nine contests in domes this year and Arizona is last in the NFL in defensive dropback success rate."
Trey McBride Over 61.5 Receiving Yards
Peter Dewey, SI: "Cardinals tight end Trey McBride had a down game against Carolina, catching just three passes (on four targets) for 20 yards. It was his lowest receptions total since Week 9 and his lowest yardage total of the season.
"Still, I’m betting on a bounce-back showing in Week 17.
"Earlier this season, McBride has six catches for 67 yards against the Rams, and he’s cleared 61.5 receiving yards in eight games overall. Over his last six games, McBride has cleared this prop number five times, and he’s been targeted 60 times over that stretch.
"Plus, four of those games have featured the young tight end receiving 10 or more looks from Murray. I expect him to soar past this number if he gets that many targets on Saturday night."