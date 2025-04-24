Final Arizona Cardinals NFL Mock Draft
With hours approaching until the real show begins, we have the final seven-round mock for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2025 NFL Draft cycle.
We’ve come a long ways since the start of the process with players rising and falling up the board, but a constant has been the Arizona's needs on both sides of the ball. Free agency additions provided some answers, but not all.
This draft is their chance to finish working at those positions.
There were no trades done in this final mock draft, but for what it's worth I loved the value.
All that being said, the Cardinals begin their draft with the 16th overall pick:
Round one: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
The Cardinals select an Ohio State player in the first round for the third-straight season and once again it’s terrific value. Simmons has lined up across the alignment inside and outside, on the left and right side. The Cards will find an early role for him to start somewhere and become a future staple for the group.
Round two: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
The “worst kept secret“ for Arizona is its desire to upgrade their wide receiver room. They managed to pass on that in the first round, but I doubt they’ll do it twice to start the draft. Higgins is a big body receiver, who can stretch the field and make plays at all three levels.
He’s a welcome addition to balance out a room with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.
Round three: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
I refuse to believe Sawyer will not be a Cardinal by the end of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s a perfect fit for what this team has valued through two draft classes. Sawyer also fills a large need in Arizona and is a phenomenal value all the way in round three.
Round four: Miles Frazier, IOL, LSU
Frazier is a converted offensive tackle who began to really develop when he was kicked inside to right guard. That particular spot is wide open for the Cardinals right now and even as a day three pick Frazier could win the gig.
Round five: J.J. Pegues, IDL, Ole Miss
Arizona have done good work on their interior defensive line, at least for this season. They still lack a true big man nose tackle to anchor the group right now and in the long term. Pegues provided that answer with some previous signs of getting after the quarterback.
Round seven: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC
It’s the seventh round and it's time to take a swing at the plate. AZ has spent lots of capital at the corner position the last two seasons and I’m willing to bet they’ll do it this year, too. Smith is a fun value pic at the end of the draft after showing growth in his final season of college.
Perhaps he can stack his developmental year with his NFL future and become something more than he currently is.