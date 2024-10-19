Final Chargers vs Cardinals Injury Report Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers have released their final injury reports ahead of their Week 7 clash on Monday Night Football.
The Cardinals have ruled out Owen Pappoe (hip) and Darius Robinson (calf) ahead of Monday. Neither practiced throughout the week.
Arizona is listing Roy Lopez (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck), Kyzir White (knee), Garrett Williams (groin), Trey Benson (illness) and Christian Jones (ankle) as questionable.
Benson was a late add to the injury report after practicing all week. Jones was a full participant all three days while the rest were limited in each practice.
Fully removed for the Cardinals were Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), Isaiah Adams (thumb), Evan Brown (ankle) and Zay Jones (hamstring), Kelvin Beachum (hamstring) and Michael Wilson (ankle).
All the above practiced fully on Saturday and are good to go.
For the Chargers, Deane Leonard (hamstring) is the only player listed as out.
Los Angeles tabbed three players as doubtful in Joey Bosa (hip), Hayden Hurst (groin) and Quentin Johnston (ankle).
All three players missed every practice this week.
The Chargers have six players questionable heading into Monday night: DJ Chark (groin), Derius Davis (hamstring), Ladd McConkey (hip), Simi Fehoko (shoulder/groin), Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula).
Fehoko was the only full participant on Saturday, all others were limited.
Will Dissly (shoulder), Zion Johnson (ankle) and Trey Pipkins (shoulder) were taken off the injury report.
The Cardinals and Chargers will have the opportunity to make two standard practice squad elevations on Sunday.
Official game inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff.
