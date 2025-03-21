Former Cardinals Coach Joining Deion Sanders, Colorado
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals coach Byron Leftwich is set to join Deion Sanders' staff with the Colorado Buffaloes, according to numerous reports.
It's unclear what Leftwich's role will be in Colorado, though he's joining NFL legends such as Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk on staff with Sanders. Pat Shurmer is currently the offensive coordinator.
Leftwich spent three years as a coach in Arizona after his playing career ended, beginning in 2016 as a coaching intern before reaching roles as a quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator before taking a full-time OC role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.
Leftwich won a Super Bowl in his role as OC with Tampa Bay and was once considered to be a strong head coaching candidate, though he never landed a gig and eventually was fired after the 2022 season. He hadn't landed a role since before joining Colorado.
As an NFL quarterback, Leftwich played nine seasons in the league and featured for teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay. He threw for over 10,500 yards and 58 touchdowns during his career.
We'll see how Colorado fares without the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter next season after going 9-4.
This will be Sanders' third season with the Buffaloes after making the jump from Jackson State, and though he's just 13-12 in his two years, there's no doubting all eyes and attention will continue to be on Sanders' program.
Leftwich is now joining prime time.