Former Arizona Cardinals Coach Could Make Splash in 2025
Sometimes, finding the right fit is all someone needs to unlock their potential. That certainly appears to be the case with former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Kingsbury spent four seasons as the head coach of the Cardinals. He appeared to have Arizona on an upward trajectory, but it all crashed down after a 2021 playoff embarrsassment and a four-win 2022 season.
Kingsbury took over as offensive coordinator for the Commanders ahead of the 2024 season. He, alongside offensive rookie of the year Jayden Daniels, brought Washington all the way to the NFC Championship in a surprising 12-win season.
And according to one outlet, Kingsbury may find himself in a position to receive head coaching offers once again after 2025.
Former Arizona Cardinals Coach Could Make Headlines in 2025
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema compiled a list of coordinators who could stand out in the 2025 season. Kingsbury was listed among those candidates.
"As an offensive coordinator, success with a talented quarterback almost always sparks buzz about future head coaching opportunities. For Kliff Kingsbury, he’s already been there once," Sikkema wrote.
"His stint as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals wasn’t a disaster, but it fell short of expectations. After spending 2023 as a senior offensive assistant at USC, Kingsbury joined Dan Quinn’s staff in Washington in 2024, and the results were immediate.
"Under Kingsbury’s guidance, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels looked as confident as any first-year passer, leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game and earning PFF’s Rookie of the Year honors. The Commanders finished top five in both EPA per pass (0.181) and total PFF passing grade (88.3) in 2024.
"If Kingsbury can replicate that success and continue staying a step ahead of opposing defenses, Washington’s offense will remain in the spotlight, and Kingsbury’s name will re-emerge in head coaching conversations."
Perhaps all Kingsbury needed was a change of scenery. While there were times his playcalling came into question in Arizona, it was always apparent he was an intelligent football mind, and a true professional.
Serving in a role where he now only needs to worry about the offense, rather than the entire roster and locker room, Kingsbury's scheme has reached a new high, with a dynamic young QB in Daniels to execute it at a high level.
The patented Kingsbury slump did not seem to do too much damage to Washington in 2024, and they're set up for future success with their OC and a respected leader in Dan Quinn as their head coach.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, have found success under Jonathan Gannon. Maybe Kingsbury's departure worked out for all parties.