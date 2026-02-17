Stay or Go? Arizona Cardinals Have to Make WR Decision

Our stay or go series surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 free agency class continues today with wide receiver Greg Dortch.

Dortch has been a wonderful underdog story for Arizona, working his way from an undrafted free agent to starting slot receiver and crucial special teams contributor.

However, the Cardinals will have to make a tough decision on a fan favorite.

Stay or Go: Cardinals WR Greg Dortch

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dortch was mostly relegated to special teams duties in his early years. After entering the league in 2019, he bounced between four other teams (New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons) before landing in the desert in 2021.

Dortch had produced in spurts when moments called for it, as his route-running, lateral speed and after the catch ability made him a player former coach Kliff Kingsbury wanted to get the ball in open space.

However, he was mostly relegated to spare snaps with Rondale Moore and eventually Zay Jones in the picture through his Cardinals career.

There's a lot to like about Dortch's game, but the simple fact is his size has always been a legitimate drawback of his presence on the field. Yes, he's shifty — but the Cardinals essentially treated him as a quick-screen/gadget role player in an arsenal of weapons alongside James Conner, Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and eventually Michael Wilson this past season.

Dortch's average depth of target in 2025 was 1.8 yards, the lowest of his career when you factor out 2021's -5.3 on three targets.

Moving into the Mike LaFleur era, the Cardinals may simply opt for a changeup at their slot receiver position, though bringing Dortch back makes sense in a handful of facets.

He's a fine backup and even better special teams contributor. His 2025 price tag of $3.2 million also wasn't breaking the bank considering the Swiss Army Knife he was in Arizona.

What could potentially work against Dortch is long-time special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers is now gone. That, and a different preference for LaFleur for slot receivers, makes this a true coin flip.

Prediction: Dortch, for the first time in his career, hits the open market and finds a new home in search of more prominent pass catching opportunities.

