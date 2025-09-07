Former Cardinals Kicker Will Play in Week 1
This time last week, former Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater was a free agent.
Now, he's preparing to kick in tomorrow's Week 1 regular season opener.
The Buffalo Bills signed Prater earlier this week to their practice squad after starting kicker Tyler Bass suffered a groin injury.
Yesterday, Bass was placed on injured reserve - meaning he'll miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season. Prater was elevated today by Buffalo.
Translation: Prater will be the Bills' kicker to begin the year.
Matt Prater Thrust Into New Role
It's surely been a wild seven days for the former Cardinals kicker, who hit free agency this offseason and wasn't brought back by Arizona. Chad Ryland replaced an injured Prater last season and impressed so much the veteran kicker wasn't needed the rest of the 2024 season.
Prater suffered a knee injury in Week 4 and returned to practice in December - though he was never brought back into action by head coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff.
Prater, who just turned 41 in August, will become the oldest player to have suited up for the Bills when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football according to Alex Brasky.
Prater enters his 19th season in the NFL, the last four having been spent in Arizona with the Cardinals - where he still flashed some power and pinpoint accuracy. His 85.1% conversation rate on field goals with Arizona was higher than any of his other previous stops in Detroit, Denver or Atlanta.
Prater went 19-19 in field goals ranged from 20-29 yards while also booting 22 50+yard field goals during his stay in the desert.
Bass is on a four-year, $20 million contract in Buffalo. His $4.6 million cap hit for 2025 ranks ninth among NFL kickers in 2025 according to Spotrac.
Meanwhile, Ryland has been a strong and consistent leg for the Cardinals since being signed in wake of Prater's injury last season. Ryland made 28-32 field goals last season for Arizona, which included making all four 50-yard attempts. He made three game-winning kicks for the Cardinals.
As for Prater, he once set the NFL record for longest kick made at 64 yards. He's a two-time Pro Bowl player with All-Pro honors on his resume as well.
The Cardinals are on the road against the New Orleans Saints to begin their season in 2025.