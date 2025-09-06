Bold Predictions: Arizona Cardinals Send Statement vs Saints
Will the Arizona Cardinals be able to handle the New Orleans Saints to kick off the new year?
They should be able to, considering Arizona is a rising team and New Orleans is set to be one of the league’s worst this year.
As the game approaches and the Cardinals aim to start 2025 in the win column, I have crafted three bold predictions for this game, capped with my final score projection.
Fair warning that not all bold predictions are created equal, and that some aren’t necessarily in the Cardinals favor. That said, these three predictions are pretty Cardinals centered.
Cardinals run for 150 yards with just two players
Time to put your money where your mouth is and commit to running the football as much as you say you want to. James Conner has had consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Kyler Murray is a dynamic runner, and Trey Benson is one touch away from a big play.
If the Cardinals are looking to come out the gate with a bang, then running the football isn't a half bad idea, especially against this defense.
Although I expect Arizona to distribute carries somewhat evenly, I also believe they will stick with what they know this week and ride Conner to victory. Give me Murray to also grab a chunk of change on the ground for 150 rushing yards just between the two of them.
Trey McBride and Juwan Johnson are fantasy football darling's
It doesn't take much to assume that McBride will have a productive week in fantasy football. After all, he finished second in points a season ago despite scoring five total touchdowns -- one of which was a fumble recovery in the endzone. So, until further notice, I believe in McBride to have big fantasy numbers on a weekly basis.
However, I believe Johnson will have a solid day for the Saints and any fantasy owners he may have. Arizona was the second-best fantasy defense against tight ends last season, but Kyzir White is gone and I think we see dependency on Johnson for an inexperienced Spencer Rattler.
If you have either of these guys in fantasy, I am thinking you can safely expect double-digit points.
Garrett Williams makes a statement to the league
Cardinals fans are very familiar with Williams, who has shined through two seasons in the pros. The rest of the national media has yet to catch up, but the Syracuse product will make a statement in this game.
From his nickel position, Williams has a chance to fly around the field and make plays near the line of scrimmage, not just in coverage. I'm down for Williams to not only record the Cardinals first interception of the year, but also record its first sack. Bold indeed.