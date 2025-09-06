Kyler Murray Addresses Cardinals Expectations in Latest Video
ARIZONA -- It's the day before the Arizona Cardinals take the field to begin the regular season, and for the first time in years - there's postseason expectations surrounding Jonathan Gannon's squad.
If Arizona will make the playoffs for the first time since 2021, a few things have to go their way.
Most notably, the play of quarterback Kyler Murray has to improve, or at least reach consistent levels.
That's been a cloud over Murray for a few seasons now from fans and media members alike, though the quarterback himself addressed it in his latest vlog:
Kyler Murray Knows 2025 is Big Season
In a 21 minute vlog released on his YouTube channel highlighting the offensive skill player's offseason trip to California, Murray reflected on some of the expectations surrounding himself and the team:
"I can't wait to go, bro. Like JC (James Conner) said, I'm tired of being average. I'm not no average individual but we ain't done s--- in the league. There's only one winner at the end though. Only one. We're going to get it. Gotta get to it," said Murray.
"But the mental's in a great place. Like I said it's probably the best unit I've been around talking about totality of the whole squad. ... We got a squad."
The video highlights the Cardinals' arsenal of weapons - which features names such as Conner, Trey Benson, Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. among others - working out in California while also bonding as a unit off the field.
After his father made comments about finding consistency in 2025, Murray - while working out at his old high school - offered the following:
"Last year don't matter. Nothing matters but now. I do feel like I'm entering that prime stage - seen a lot of football, played a lot of football. It's a mental game of me vs me," he said.
Murray knows more than anybody what's at stake entering this season.
"... But this year, feeling like I'm myself again, back to being me. For sure."
Murray is now fully healed from his ACL tear from 2022 and enters his third season under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
There's hope continuity on his side of the ball will pay off, and after doubling their win total from 2023 to 2024, the Cardinals will now be expected to make yet another stride under Murray's guidance.