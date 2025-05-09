Former Cardinals OLB Suffers Torn Pec
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals OLB Victor Dimukeje, now with the New York Giants, is set to miss some time according to Jordan Raanan.
"Edge rusher Victor Dimukeje tore his pec during offseason workouts with the #Giants, per sources. He’s going to miss time as a result. Dimukeje was a free-agent signing this offseason. Worth noting: Giants added OLB Abdul Carter in the draft. It’s a position of strength."
Dimukeje signed with New York on a one-year deal this offseason. It's unknown exactly how long he'll be out.
He first entered the league as a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Duke. He spent the first four years of his career with the Cardinals before becoming a free agent this past spring.
Dimukeje played in at least 11 games in every season in the desert. Out of the 55 games played, he started eight.
Despite not being a heavy part of Arizona's defense, the Cardinals did rely on Dimukeje as a crucial special teams player. He tallied snap percentages of 57%, 65%, 69% and 74% on that side of the ball.
Through his career, Dimukeje amassed 67 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.
Arizona - after Dimukeje departed - re-signed Baron Browning and added Josh Sweat this offseason in the Cardinals' heavy attempt to re-work the front seven.
The Giants and Cardinals are not set to play each other in the 2025 season. The full schedule for next year is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14 at 5 PM AZ time.