Former Cardinals Pass Rusher Expected to Hit Free Agency
ARIZONA -- Many fans of the Arizona Cardinals wanted the organization to go big game hunting at the league's trade deadline with former edge rusher Haason Reddick at the forefront of potential talks.
The Cardinals didn't pursue the current New York Jet and ultimately acquired Denver Broncos OLB Baron Browning for a sixth-round pick - though Reddick could still join the organization next offseason.
Reddick demanded a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles this past offseason and landed in the Big Apple. The two sides never struck a contract extension, and a training camp holdout turned into a near half-season holdout before Reddick returned to action recently.
In ESPN's list of potential free agents next offseason, Reddick was ranked as a top ten player with the following insight provided on his foggy future:
"No deal is imminent between Reddick and the Jets since he reported to the team Oct. 21. Anyone who has been paying attention over the past six months knows this relationship has had its challenges," wrote Jeremy Fowler.
"The Jets and Reddick haggled over his contract situation throughout the offseason, leading to a monthslong holdout and his agency, CAA, parting ways with the star pass rusher. He promptly signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus, who helped get him into camp on a revised one-year deal.
"The sense from some people in the league is that Reddick will get as many sacks as he can and get out."
Reddick - a former first-round pick in Arizona - saw his career take off elsewhere after departing the desert as an edge rusher. He found plenty of success under previous defensive coordinator and current Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, and with the team needing help getting after the quarterback, the connection was logical.
However, Arizona's pass-rush has steadily improved over the course of the season - especially during the team's four-game winning streak.
"It takes time. A lot of guys are playing multiple spots (with) different guys in and out of the lineup and the continuity of the guys that are playing right now," said Gannon on his pass rush finally getting home as of late.
"I get it. I know, Rome is a great city. It wasn't built in a day, but I understand there is a tangible clock on all of us. On every player, on every coach and every team. I think if you trust your process and continue to make your process a little bit better and you've got the right people in place, good things should happen.
"I was confident in the coaches. I was confident in the players, and I think that they've done a good job to all kind of step up their game. They're playing better individually and collectively right now. It takes all those guys.”
Reddick could come next offseason if Arizona still wants to pursue a veteran player at the position, and for what it's worth the Cardinals do have the second-highest projected effective cap space at $98 million, per OTC.
We'll see what ultimately happens, though the Cardinals may be able to reunite with a familiar face down the road.