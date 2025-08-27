Former Cardinals QB Lands With Packers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals waived Clayton Tune earlier this week ahead of final 53-man roster cuts, though it didn't take long for the third-year passer to find a new home.
He may have to bundle up in the later months of the year, however.
According to Packers on SI's Bill Huber, the Green Bay Packers are signing Tune to their practice squad.
Clayton Tune Finds New Home
From Huber:
"The Packers on Tuesday released Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma, who competed for a roster spot throughout camp. Instead of re-signing one or the other to the practice squad, a source on Wednesday said they are signing former University of Houston star Clayton Tune to the practice squad."
Tune's tenure in the desert is officially over after three training camps with the team.
A fifth-round pick out of Houston, Tune's frame and mobility was thought to have been a strong piece to the Cardinals' quarterback room behind Kyler Murray - who was still rehabbing a torn ACL at the time Tune was drafted.
Tune competed with Colt McCoy in his first training camp before the Cardinals acquired veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs - who got the majority of starts for Arizona before Murray's return.
Tune started the last game prior to Murray's return - a road game against a tough Cleveland Browns defense. He completed 11-of-20 passes for 58 yards, threw two interceptions and was sacked seven times in the 27-0 loss.
The following offseason, the Cardinals acquired Desmond Ridder via trade to compete with Tune, though Tune ultimately won the QB2 job last season. Murray finished the year completely healthy, and the Houston product wasn't needed.
Tune Time Over With Cardinals
Yet it was clear the Cardinals were never sold on Tune, this year acquiring Jacoby Brissett in free agency to solidify the spot behind Murray.
Tune failed to impress in preseason, though Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon openly defended his quarterback before ultimately releasing him:
"When there's people in Clayton [Tune]'s face extremely fast, that should not be the case. Hard to play quarterback when people are in your lap before you hit your backfoot. We got to do a better job," Gannon said last week.
The writing was on the wall for Tune's exit off the team, though some believed Arizona might bring him back to the practice squad.
However, Tune departs for Green Bay, and the Cardinals will now be on the lookout for a new third quarterback behind Murray and Brissett.