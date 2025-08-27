NFC West Injury Opens Door for Arizona Cardinals
Sometimes, you need luck to go your way in sports; just ask some of the greatest teams ever what it's like to be on the opposite side of that.
Whether it's big wins or big moments, everyone benefits from Lady Luck on their side, and the Arizona Cardinals may have her services available this year.
There are already hopes and perhaps goals to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021. They made a good run at it last season before falling flat on their face to end the year. A major part of that was their inability to win NFC West games, which buried a previous first-place standing in the division.
That may be changing in 2025, and it may be thanks to factors out of their control.
Matthew Stafford Injury Opens Door for NFC West Crown
Reports about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford are surfacing, and the veteran's health is becoming a major concern. There's been speculation all offseason about his readiness for his 17th pro season at age 37, and it has gotten worse by the day.
The hot stove news says his ongoing back injury will be monitored throughout the season, and if an injury like that lingers, the Rams will pay for it big time.
Los Angeles has had their winning tied to Stafford's performances since his arrival in 2021, including a Super Bowl title when he was healthy. But a banged up Stafford has produced losing seasons for L.A., but also with the Lions back in his days with Detroit.
The Rams win with Stafford, but they lose when his health has been bad. Back injuries are no joke either.
So, why does this matter so much for the Cardinals? It's simple -- The Rams are considered one of the biggest contenders for the NFC West crown in 2025, but those hopes could come crashing down if Stafford can't play at a high enough level.
That opens up the door for the rest of the division to keep up or even overtake L.A. for the division.
Arizona Cardinals Poised for NFC West Run?
But it doesn't stop there for the Cardinals. When looking at the rest of the division, there are several factors that play into their favor and could result in an NFC West title thanks to circumstances.
The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a major down season riddled with injuries. They lost a lot of notable players in the offseason, and still have question marks across the roster. The Cardinals have a chance to capitalize on a Niners team that isn't what they were just a few short years ago.
The Seattle Seahawks were more competitive than many assumed last year in their first season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Like the 49ers, the Seahawks saw several changes to their roster this offseason, most notably after trading away Geno Smith and signing Sam Darnold as his replacement. They doubled down on big changes by trading DK Metcalf to the Steelers. These moves could pay off in the long run, but it creates serious questions for the Seahawks.
Then we have the Cardinals, who bring back tons of continuity while upgrading spots throughout the roster. The familiarity and new found depth could help the Cardinals finish the season on a strong note compared to last season, but with so many lingering questions to their division rivals, there's an opportunity for Arizona to make the most of them and get those key wins.
Although it's far from a guarantee, Stafford's continuing injury concerns raise questions about the Rams' ability to compete all season. The rest of the NFC West has question marks for each team, with the Cardinals being no exception.
However, the questions the Cardinals must answer feel much more achievable than the rest of their rivals.
It's a great opportunity for the Cardinals to reclaim the NFC West title, which they haven't won since 2015. The team is much improved and ready to compete, but they may be receiving some extra help from Lady Luck as their division rivals falter.
A win is a win.