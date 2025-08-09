Former Arizona Cardinals WR Carted Off With Leg Injury
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore was carted off the field with a leg injury in the Minnesota Vikings' preseason game against the Houston Texans.
Moore tore his ACL last season in training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, who acquired him via trade from the Cardinals. He signed with the Vikings in hopes of bouncing back this season, though at least for the moment - that could be in jeapordy.
From ESPN's Kevin Seifert: "Rondale Moore is sitting on the cart and slamming it with his hands so hard that we can hear it in the press box. Man this is tough when you know his recent history."
Rondale Moore Again Facing Injury Battles
Moore first entered the league as a second-round pick by Arizona in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Moore's game-breaking speed displayed during his college days at Purdue was enticing for a Cardinals team under then-coach Kliff Kingsbury, who could deploy the wideout in numerous ways.
They certainly did, more so using Moore as a gadget/horizontal player around the line of scrimmage rather than pushing the ball downfield with his speed.
Moore never truly found success in the desert with injury problems and overall inability to establish himself in Kingsbury's offense.
Moore was retained by the Cardinals' new staff under Jonathan Gannon, though the shift in regimes didn't do much for him.
Moore did play a career-high 17 games in 2023 in Gannon's first season, though he caught just 40 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown.
“Man, as I saw from afar when he was in college at Purdue and then obviously here as I saw in person on Sunday, he's a playmaker," said former Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Moore.
"Getting the ball in his hands, he's dynamic with the football so he's a big part of our offense in that. The more ways we can get the ball in his hand, the more ways I can get the ball in his hands as the quarterback to get him in space and take advantage of his matchup across the field, it only helps our offense go.”
The following offseason, Moore was traded to Atlanta in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Unfortunately, the knee injury prevented Moore from playing at all last season - though the Vikings still brought the 25-year-old on their team for a one-year, $2 million deal.
Best wishes to Moore and hoping it's nothing serious.