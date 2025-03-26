Former Cardinals Star Joining CBS Broadcast Booth
Former Arizona Cardinals legend J.J. Watt - who has been in a studio role with CBS Sports after his retirement - is now joining the broadcast booth with Ian Eagle in 2025.
“There is nothing better than the energy and excitement of being in the stadium on game day in the NFL,” said Watt in a press release. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return to that atmosphere each week, working with one of the best in Ian. While I certainly miss delivering hits on the field, it will be nice to leave the stadium without taking any, unless Ian decides to try something crazy."
“JJ is one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL, and a future Hall of Famer,” said David Berson, President and CEO, CBS Sports. “Over the last two years – as a studio analyst and on social media – he's connected with fans through his passion, insight and desire to truly have fun. We can't wait for him to now entertain viewers as a game analyst. Listening to JJ and Ian together each week will be a real treat for NFL fans.”
Watt's set to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame upon first opportunity after a career that established himself as one of the league's best defensive players of all-time.
Watt finished his career in Arizona by playing two seasons with the Cardinals - his last coming in 2022 where he registered 12.5 sacks before stepping away.
More from CBS Sports' release:
"Watt worked on THE NFL TODAY, CBS Sports’ pregame, halftime and postgame studio show, for two seasons alongside James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan.
"Earlier today, CBS Sports announced that Charles Davis, Eagle’s broadcast partner since 2020, will become the Network’s lead college football analyst beginning in 2026. Davis will remain a member of the NFL ON CBS announce team for the 2025 season."