Former Cardinals TE Named Top 2024 Free Agent Signing
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals lost a handful of key names through the last two years, as various players have found success in new homes as the reset button was hit in the desert.
Byron Murphy Jr. revived his career with the Minnesota Vikings while Zach Allen only strengthened his play after joining the Denver Broncos.
Tight end Zach Ertz - who was released towards the end of 2023 so he could eventually join the Detroit Lions for a playoff run - has followed a similar path after signing with the Washington Commanders before the 2024 season.
The former Cardinals tight end has been a key ingredient to Washington's successful season under quarterback Jayden Daniels and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury - whom Ertz played under in Arizona.
NFL.com recently named Ertz as one of the league's best free agent signings of the year:
"Do not underestimate the immense impact this veteran pass catcher's had on Jayden Daniels' dazzling rookie campaign," wrote Bucky Brooks.
"Ertz quickly became JD5's security blanket as a reliable playmaker in crucial situations. Whether making clutch catches in the red zone or moving the chains on third down, the 12th-year pro is the trusted target the young quarterback depends on in big spots. As opponents continue to pay extra attention to Terry McLaurin as the Commanders' WR1, Ertz is the X-factor that sparks the passing game."
Ertz reeled in 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns this regular season. He was signed on just a one-year, $3 million contract back in free agency.
The veteran tight end has served Washington well in numerous ways, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in the mix with the Commanders after this season.