Grading Cardinals Offseason
Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort has been hard at work throughout the course of a pivotal offseason, bringing in significant talent with a clear philosophy in place. But just how well has he executed that plan, and how much should he be recognized for his efforts?
It's not as if there was a complicated set of needs in place for Arizona. The roster construction necessary stood out to even the most casual of fans. The Cardinals' defense needed work, particularly the front seven.
But just how well did Ossenfort deliver, across both free agency and the NFL draft?
Free Agency
Grade: B+
Many wanted Ossenfort to pursue DL Milton Williams heavily, and he did, but ultimately fell shy of the offer Williams received from the Patriots. But that's not a reason to criticize the GM's free agency approach.
Arizona needed pass rushers, and Ossenfort inked the top available pass rusher to a lucrative deal. Josh Sweat's $76.4 million contract was both a statement that Arizona is willing to spend, and a truly perfect fit for what the Cardinals needed.
Similarly, Ossenfort allocated more resources to the interior DL, signing Dalvin Tomlinson and returning an old friend in Calais Campbell. These players were also two of the best available interior DL after Williams was signed, and while the contracts handed to Sweat and Tomlinson were large, they were a necessary investment.
He also addressed the most critical position on the field, signing Jacoby Brissett — a significant upgrade in the backup QB department. Ossenfort's bevy of return signings did little to excite, but returning names like Kelvin Beachum and Evan Brown were smart, calculated moves to keep cohesion along the OL.
Where his grade falls to a B+ is on the offensive side. The Cardinals' offense cannot function at full capacity without at least one more legitimate target in the passing game — preferably a veteran. Re-signing Zay Jones felt like a missed opportunity to upgrade at WR3, and Ossenfort's lack of desire to even kick the tires on an available free agent are concerning, despite implying a fair challenge to Kyler Murray and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
NFL Draft
Grade: A-
Ossenfort's draft was nothing short of a masterclass — on paper, at least. There's no telling just how these players will pan out, and we may find ourselves ripping into the Cardinals for missing on prospects. That's just how the draft goes.
But from an objective standpoint, assuming each player plays to at least a decent percentage of their ceiling, the Cardinals' GM hit on everything he needed. Arizona landed Walter Nolen III to bring more power and potential to their interior DL at pick 16, and then snagged a first-round-graded CB in Will Johnson at No. 47 without having to trade up or use their first-round pick.
Ossenfort then calmly added refined prospects to both the pass rush group and off-ball linebacker unit, picking players from major programs with a history of performance and high character. His only knock was tripling down on defensive backs in the fifth and seventh round, but it's hard to find true criticism in nit-picking day-three players.
Once again, Ossenfort neglected the WR position, and opted not to take a flier on a day-three developmental QB. These are small criticisms, and the only reason the GM doesn't get an A+ for his draft.