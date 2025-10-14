HC Firing Only Makes Cardinals Loss More Embarrassing
Losing on your home field sucks. That loss contributing to a three-game losing streak is worse. That loss being delivered by a then-winless team tops that. But perhaps nothing is worse than all of the above followed up by the previous losing team hiring their head coach one week later.
Simply put, that feels like the lowest of low vibes, and that’s precisely what the Arizona Cardinals have found themselves in.
Of course, I’m referring to the Tennessee Titans, who announced they are firing head coach Brian Callahan following a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend. Just one week earlier, the Titans were celebrating their first win of the year over the Cardinals.
It now makes an embarrassing loss even worse, as Callahan lasted less than two seasons leading the Titans.
Cardinals Loss vs Titans Even More Embarrassing
In that time, Tennessee “earned” the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and proceeded to start the season 0–3. The team looked completely lifeless, and whatever work they did in the offseason was not nearly enough.
Many were clamoring and speculating that Callahan could be fired at any moment, and the team’s early 21–0 deficit against Arizona felt like the final straw.
We all know that did not come to pass, as the Titans came storming back to win the game and demoralized a Cardinals team that had tons of pride entering the year with goals of returning to the playoffs.
Those goals took a drastic hit after that game and now feel unrealistic after this weekend‘s loss to the Colts.
That’s just the way the cookie crumbles sometimes, unfortunately, and Arizona’s playoff hopes feel nonexistent at 2–4. But it doesn’t stop there for the team, particularly regarding Jonathan Gannon and the rest of the coaching staff.
Like Callahan, there have been whispers of Gannon‘s job being in jeopardy heading into the season with the aforementioned playoff hopes. Those hopes quickly turned into expectations, which are now likely out the window.
That already hurts his chances to return, but for one of his losses to come against a team that fired their head coach one week later? That adds an excessive amount of salt to the wound. It’s about as bad a look as you could make for anyone, and it’s the last thing that Gannon needed for himself.
This isn’t to say this is what gets Gannon fired, but it hurts his image quite a bit… fans won’t be thrilled, especially the ones who are ready to fire Gannon. It paints a bad image on the staff as a whole, considering the new investments on the team did not do enough to secure the win against perhaps the league’s worst team.
The bottom line, simply put, is an already bad loss—considered by many as one of the worst the franchise has had in years—looks even worse.
Embarrassing is the polite way to put it, and it may be even worse by the time Black Monday rolls around at the end of the year.