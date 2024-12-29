Heartbreak: Cardinals Upset Bid vs Rams Falls Short
SOFI STADIUM -- The Arizona Cardinals nearly pulled off the road upset in Saturday night's battle against the Los Angeles Rams.
Close doesn't count in the NFL, however.
Arizona walked out of SoFi Stadium with a 13-9 loss to the Rams in Week 17, dropping their record to 7-9 on the year and splitting the season series with Los Angeles.
It was a rather uneventful first quarter on both ends, as Rams punter Ethan Evans was the star of the show after pinning Arizona down inside their own five yard line twice. The biggest play for Arizona came on a 34-yard pass to Trey McBride on the second to last play of the first quarter.
Facing a fourth-and-one deep in Rams territory in the beginning of the second quarter, James Conner - who was questionable with a knee injury - was stopped short, taking away potential points on the drive and keeping the 0-0 deadlock.
The Rams finally opened scoring late in the second quarter with a one-yard rushing touchdown from Kyren Williams, capping a nine-play, 60-yard drive.
After forcing a Cardinals punt, the Rams added a 53 yard field goal from Josh Karty to extend their lead to 10-0 with 27 seconds left in the first half.
Arizona found their first touchdown of the evening via a Trey McBride receiving score from one yard out, his first receiving touchdown of the year. The extra point was blocked, however, keeping the Rams' lead at 10-6.
The beginning of the fourth quarter saw a crucial Rams stop on third-and-short deep in their own territory, forcing Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland boot home a 28-yard field goal to cut their lead to 10-9.
Arizona's defense took their turn in a crucial stop deep in their own territory, keeping their deficit within striking distance after a Karty field goal pushed L.A.'s lead to 13-9 with six and a half minutes left.
Facing a fourth-and-ten with three minutes left, Murray was forced to throw up a prayer to Harrison - which was intercepted in double coverage.
After a miscommunication on third down, the Rams punted the ball back to the Cardinals for one final redemption drive, as Arizona possessed the ball with 2:01 remaining and two timeouts.
Murray and co. drove down the field and with 40 seconds left, a batted ball was intercepted by Ahkello Witherspoon.
The Rams burned clock afterwards until it hit zero.