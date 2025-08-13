All Cardinals

How Much Are Arizona Cardinals Worth in 2025?

The Arizona Cardinals saw a 17% jump from last season in total value.

Donnie Druin

Aug 2, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill at the Red and White practice during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Sportico just released their list of 2025 NFL team valuations, and the Arizona Cardinals find themselves in the same spot compared to last season.

Valued at $5.6 million, the Cardinals are still 29th in the NFL rankings.

According to Sportico, the Cardinals' value from last year grew 17% - which is notable, though that's only surpasses four other teams in the league in terms of growth.

Arizona Cardinals Improve in NFL Valuation Rankings

The No. 1 team - to nobody's surprise - were the Dallas Cowboys at $12.8 billion. The NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams (who are right behind Dallas at No. 2) saw the largest value increase, seeing a 34% jump in value from 2024.

Behind the Cardinals at the bottom were the Saints ($5.63 billion), Jacksonville Jaguars ($5.57 billion) and Cincinnati Bengals ($5.5 billion).

How does Sportico estimate each team's value?

2025 Valuation: "The sum of the enterprise value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings."

Team Value: "NFL franchise valuation, derived from metrics by which football-team transactions occur, including aggregating local and national revenues and factoring in a team-specific multiplier. This represents the market value of the team itself, excluding related businesses held by its owners. It includes the value of each franchise’s 3.13% interest in the league’s properties, including NFL Films, NFL RedZone, 32 Equity (the private equity investment vehicle established by the NFL in 2013) and its digital platforms, which are acquired/dispossessed in tandem with the sale of a team."

The Cardinals have never ranked higher than No. 27 in these rankings dating back to 2020 - where their estimated value was $2.2 billion.

This year, the average NFL team is worth $7.13 billion.

At least three teams are worth $10 billion - which is eye-opening progress considering just two years ago no organizations crossed that barrier.

Arizona Cardinals Valuation By Year

2020: $2.2 billion (29th in NFL)
2021: $2.69 billion (27th in NFL)
2022: $3.17 billion (28th in NFL)
2023: $4.17 billion (27th in NFL)
2024: $4.85 billion (29th in NFL)
2025: $5.66 billion (29th in NFL)

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

