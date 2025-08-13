How Much Are Arizona Cardinals Worth in 2025?
ARIZONA -- Sportico just released their list of 2025 NFL team valuations, and the Arizona Cardinals find themselves in the same spot compared to last season.
Valued at $5.6 million, the Cardinals are still 29th in the NFL rankings.
According to Sportico, the Cardinals' value from last year grew 17% - which is notable, though that's only surpasses four other teams in the league in terms of growth.
Arizona Cardinals Improve in NFL Valuation Rankings
The No. 1 team - to nobody's surprise - were the Dallas Cowboys at $12.8 billion. The NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams (who are right behind Dallas at No. 2) saw the largest value increase, seeing a 34% jump in value from 2024.
Behind the Cardinals at the bottom were the Saints ($5.63 billion), Jacksonville Jaguars ($5.57 billion) and Cincinnati Bengals ($5.5 billion).
How does Sportico estimate each team's value?
2025 Valuation: "The sum of the enterprise value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings."
Team Value: "NFL franchise valuation, derived from metrics by which football-team transactions occur, including aggregating local and national revenues and factoring in a team-specific multiplier. This represents the market value of the team itself, excluding related businesses held by its owners. It includes the value of each franchise’s 3.13% interest in the league’s properties, including NFL Films, NFL RedZone, 32 Equity (the private equity investment vehicle established by the NFL in 2013) and its digital platforms, which are acquired/dispossessed in tandem with the sale of a team."
The Cardinals have never ranked higher than No. 27 in these rankings dating back to 2020 - where their estimated value was $2.2 billion.
This year, the average NFL team is worth $7.13 billion.
At least three teams are worth $10 billion - which is eye-opening progress considering just two years ago no organizations crossed that barrier.
Arizona Cardinals Valuation By Year
2020: $2.2 billion (29th in NFL)
2021: $2.69 billion (27th in NFL)
2022: $3.17 billion (28th in NFL)
2023: $4.17 billion (27th in NFL)
2024: $4.85 billion (29th in NFL)
2025: $5.66 billion (29th in NFL)