Injury Forces Former Cardinals QB to Enter Raiders Game
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder has been forced into action for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 14 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL reporter James Palmer says Raiders starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell was pushed from behind on a play and left the stadium with an air cast.
The Raiders officially ruled him out with a knee injury. O'Connell departed action completing 11 of 19 attempts for 104 yards and one interception. Las Vegas is currently trailing 14-10 in the fourth quarter.
Ridder has played in three games for Las Vegas this season, completing 16 of 26 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.
Ridder was acquired by the Cardinals via trade early in the 2024 offseason from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Rondale Moore. Ridder was set to compete with Clayton Tune to backup Kyler Murray in the desert, though he ultimately lost the job and was cut before being re-signed to the practice squad.
Ridder was signed off Arizona's practice squad in late October by Las Vegas.
The Cardinals signed Anthony Brown Jr. to replace Ridder on the practice squad. Tune is still the backup to Murray, who has been healthy this season.