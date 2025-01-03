Injury Report: Several Stars Could Miss 49ers vs Cardinals Finale
The final injury report for both the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers just dropped, and the two sides could be without some star power in the season finale at State Farm Stadium.
For the Cardinals, Matt Prater (knee) has been ruled out after being a limited participant throughout the week.
Arizona is ruling all of Jackson Barton (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe), Mack Wilson Sr. (ankle/quad) and Michael Wilson (hamstring) as questionable.
Michael Wilson and Barton were late additions to the injury report after practicing fine throughout the week with no issues. Murphy-Bunting and Mack Wilson were marked as limited for all three days.
Kelvin Beachum, Hjalte Froholdt and Darius Robinson were removed from the injury report and are good to go.
The 49ers' injury report is a bit more lengthy.
All of Robert Beal Jr. (ankle), Spencer Burford (calf), Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder), Brock Purdy (elbow), and Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist) are marked as out.
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) is doubtful.
All of the aforementioned players did not see the practice field at all this week.
San Francisco does have four players questionable in Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle), George Kittle (ankle/hamstring), Colton McKivitz (knee) and Isaac Yiadom (pelvis).
All four practiced as limited on Friday.
The likes of Nick Bosa, Leonard Floyd, Isaac Guerendo, Talanoa Hufanga and Ricky Pearsall were removed from the injury report and are good to go.
Both the Cardinals and 49ers will have the opportunity to make up to two practice squad elevations before the game, so pay attention to those moves to see if they believe certain players may/may not play on Sunday.
Official inactives for Week 18 will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff at State Farm Stadium.